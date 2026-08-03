Though the needle does seem to be moving toward sales tax simplification for remote sellers with the 200-transaction rule removal, sales tax thresholds remain complex.

Broadly speaking, there are six different categories of economic nexus thresholds:

$100,000

$100,000 or 200 transactions

200 transactions $100,000 and 100 transactions

100 transactions $250,000

$500,000

$500,000 and 100 transactions

Some sales tax thresholds include only taxable sales of tangible personal property (TPP); others are based on gross sales, meaning even businesses that only make exempt sales can also establish economic nexus. Thresholds in some states include services in addition to TPP.

Selling through a marketplace adds another layer of complexity, because some thresholds include sales made through a marketplace that collects and remits tax on behalf of the seller, while others don’t.

Finally, states base remote seller nexus sales tax thresholds on a variety of different time periods:

The prior or current calendar year

The prior calendar year

The preceding 12 months

The preceding 4 calendar quarters

The preceding 4 sales tax quarters

Other time periods

For businesses, especially businesses selling a variety of products into numerous states, figuring out where and whether nexus exists is a difficult, time-consuming task.

Furthermore, businesses must be prepared to start collecting sales tax as soon as they cross an economic nexus threshold, as required in approximately 12 states and the District of Columbia.

No wonder sales tax experts (and businesses) are calling for increased simplification and uniformity.