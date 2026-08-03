An economic nexus threshold for sales tax is the level of economic activity a business must have with a state for the state to require the business to collect and remit sales tax.
The U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018) enabled states to tax remote sales and enforce economic nexus laws. Prior to the Wayfair decision, states could only require businesses with a physical presence in the state to collect sales tax.
The 200-transaction threshold is a remote seller sales tax nexus rule. It requires a business to register for sales tax once it has made 200 separate sales transactions in the state in a specific time period (usually the current or previous calendar year).
The most recent states to get rid of the transaction threshold are Illinois and Kentucky. Illinois eliminated it on January 1, 2026, and Kentucky will remove it on August 1, 2026.
Removing the transaction threshold can simplify sales tax compliance for some businesses. A company that makes more than 200 transactions but less than $100,000 in sales in a state that eliminates its transaction threshold may be able to cease collecting and remitting sales tax in the state.
It’s best practice for businesses to consult with a trusted tax advisor before deregistering for sales tax. Some states have trailing nexus laws that require a business to continue collecting and remitting sales tax even after nexus-creating activities have ceased.