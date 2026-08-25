North Carolina gives remote sellers more time to register for sales tax

Effective July 2, 2026, remote sellers who exceed North Carolina’s $100,000 economic nexus threshold must register to collect and remit sales tax by the first day of the first calendar month occurring at least 60 days after their sales exceed the threshold.
No. North Carolina eliminated the 200-transaction threshold for economic nexus in 2024. Now, a remote seller establishes nexus only if their gross sales sourced to the state exceed $100,000 in the current or previous calendar year.
No. Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are among the states that still require remote sellers to register for sales tax immediately upon establishing economic nexus.