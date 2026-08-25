North Carolina gives remote sellers more time to register for sales tax

North Carolina began enforcing economic nexus on November 1, 2018, not long after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the physical presence requirement for sales tax with its decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (Physical presence in a state still establishes nexus.) Since then, the state has revised or clarified obligations for remote sellers several times.

The state initially taxed remote sales under North Carolina Department of Revenue Directive SD-18-6, which the Legislature codified with the enactment of Senate Bill 56 (SL 2019-6) in March 2019. The law suggested — but didn’t explicitly state — that a remote retailer had an obligation to register with the department and collect sales tax immediately after hitting the state’s economic nexus sales or transaction threshold ($100,000 in gross sales or 200 separate transactions in the current or previous calendar year).

In 2021, the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program required member states for the first time to disclose when a remote seller needed to register and begin collecting and remitting the applicable tax. North Carolina answered: “The state requires a remote seller to register, collect, and remit the tax on the next transaction after meeting or exceeding the threshold.” (Emphasis mine. See Disclosed Practice 8.1.j in the 2021 North Carolina Taxability Matrix: Tax Administration Practices.)

Immediate registration has been the policy in North Carolina ever since. That changed with the enactment of SB 595 (SL 2026-31).