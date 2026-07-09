SST grew out of the complexity of sales and use tax compliance, the emergence of ecommerce, and states’ desire to tax remote sales.

The National Governors Association and the National Conference of State Legislatures created the Streamlined Sales Tax Project in 1999. Online sales were on the rise at the time, but states could only require a retailer to register for sales and use tax if it had a physical presence in the state. The Supreme Court of the United States had twice ruled — in National Bellas Hess v. Illinois (1967) and Quill Corp. v. North Dakota (1992) — that state and local sales tax compliance was too complicated to inflict on out-of-state businesses.

The Streamlined Sales Tax Project set out to simplify the complex sales and use tax systems. The resulting Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement made sales tax collection and administration in SST member states less costly and burdensome for businesses, especially for remote sellers with sales tax obligations in multiple states. This was prescient.

On June 21, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. While physical presence in a state still triggers a sales and use tax collection obligation, every state with a general sales tax now also requires out-of-state sellers making a certain amount of sales in the state (aka, economic nexus) to register for sales tax and comply with all applicable sales and use tax laws.