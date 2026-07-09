The Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program is a cooperative effort between state and local governments to simplify sales and use tax collection. It reduces the compliance burden for remote sellers through:
State-level administration of sales and use tax collections.
Uniformity in the state and local tax bases.
Uniformity of major tax base definitions.
A central, electronic registration system for all member states.
Simplification of state and local tax rates.
Uniform sourcing rules for all taxable transactions.
Simplified administration of exemptions.
Simplified tax returns.
Simplification of tax remittances.
Protection of consumer privacy.
Twenty-three states are full members of SST: Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Tennessee is an associate member state.
Using a Certified Service Provider (CSP) like Avalara ensures accurate and automated sales and use tax calculation, reporting, and filing. If your business meets the criteria for a volunteer seller under the SST agreement, participating states will compensate the CSP, allowing you to receive comprehensive sales tax compliance services and audit protection at no cost.
Economic nexus laws require remote sellers — businesses with no physical presence in a state — to collect and remit sales tax in a state once their sales activity in that state reaches the economic nexus threshold. Economic nexus compliance is tricky because each state’s law is unique. See our state-by-state guide to economic nexus for more details.
This article was updated on July 9, 2026.