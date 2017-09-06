Italy delays VAT Books
- Sep 6, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Italian tax authorities have confirmed that the deadline for the quarterly VAT Books has been postponed from 18 to 28 September 2017.
In addition to the quarterly VAT return, a quarterly VAT Books invoice listing is also due. This has replaced the previously annual Spesometro submission of sales and purchase invoices. The filing deadline is the same as the quarterly VAT return.
