Italy delays VAT Books

  • Sep 6, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Italian tax authorities have confirmed that the deadline for the quarterly VAT Books has been postponed from 18 to 28 September 2017.

In addition to the quarterly VAT return, a quarterly VAT Books invoice listing is also due.  This has replaced the previously annual Spesometro submission of sales and purchase invoices.  The filing deadline is the same as the quarterly VAT return.

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara