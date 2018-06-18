Italy SdI live invoice update
- Jun 18, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Italy has opened registrations for online addresses for the purposes of submitting live invoices. The new Italy Sistema di Interscambio (SdI) real-time reporting process becomes mandatory in July for oil companies, and goes compulsory for all companies in January 2019. Tax payers must submit B2B domestic invoices to the Italian tax authorities, which register them prior to forwarding to the customer.
To submit invoices, tax payers will require the generation of Quick Response codes. These facilitate the taxpayer to create a customer-unique code to enable them to retrieve the customer’s information for the electronic sales invoice.
