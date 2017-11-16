VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Italy Spesometro 2018 update - Avalara

Italy Spesometro 2018 update

  • Nov 16, 2017 | Jason Moore
Italy Spesometro 2018 update

Italy has changed the reporting frequency for 2018 invoice listing (or ‘VAT Books’) submission (formerly ‘Spesometro’) from quarterly to bi-annually. There will also be various simplifications of the data required – details of sales and purchase VAT invoices.

The filing will be scrapped in 2019 with the introduction of electronic invoices.

Click for free Italian VAT info

Need a fiscal representative in Italy?

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Italy

Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?


Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Italy VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.