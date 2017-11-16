Italy Spesometro 2018 update
- Nov 16, 2017 | Jason Moore
Italy has changed the reporting frequency for 2018 invoice listing (or ‘VAT Books’) submission (formerly ‘Spesometro’) from quarterly to bi-annually. There will also be various simplifications of the data required – details of sales and purchase VAT invoices.
The filing will be scrapped in 2019 with the introduction of electronic invoices.
