Italy VAT rises to 24.2% 2019
- Nov 10, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy’s 2018 Budget (Manovra), ratified on 31 October, confirmed a postponement of the 2018 VAT increase from 22% to 24.2%.
The planned rises in rates, to support € currency fiscal targets, are now set as follows:
|Standard rate
|Reduced rate
|Today
|22%
|10%
|2019
|24.2%
|11.5%
|2020
|24.9%
|13%
|2021
|25%
|13%
Need a fiscal representative in Italy?
Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?
Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses