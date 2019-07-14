VATLive > Blog > Italy > Italy VAT update

Italy VAT update

  • Jul 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Italy has enforced a range of VAT compliance measures from 28 June, including:

  • E-invoices may be submitted to the SdI portal 12 days after their creation, extended from 10 days. The obligation to submit real-time invoices on the Italian SdI portal was extended to all resident taxpayers for B2B and B2C invoices at the start of this year. For the first six months, businesses may opt to send the invoices at the latest by the 16thof the following month – to coincide with the monthly VAT payment date/return.
  • Invoices for supplies of goods or services between Italy and San Marino must be issued in electronic format; and
  • Quarter 4 VAT returns may be submitted simultaneously with the annual VAT return by the end of February of the year following.

