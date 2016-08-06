Mauritius VAT changes
- Aug 6, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The new Mauritius 2016/17 budget has introduced a range of VAT changes – although the standard VAT rate of 15% remains unchanged.
The principle changes include:
- Relief at VAT deregistration for VAT claimed in prior periods
- B2B Services supplied by non-resident suppliers are now subject to 15% VAT
- VAT remittances should now be electronic wires
- VAT is due at the time of supply rather than the time of invoicing if materially difference
- Goods removed from the VAT net include: 3D printing; cereals; video camera; hospital furniture; and autobus manufacturing
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara