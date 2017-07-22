VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Moldova harmonises to EU VAT - Avalara

Moldova harmonises to EU VAT

  • Jul 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Moldova is consulting on a range of VAT reforms which will bring it further into line with the EU VAT regime. Proposals include:

  • Changes to the rules on place of supply and tax point
  • Allowance for deductions on invoices received after the reporting period of supply without the requirement for a corrective return
  • VAT deductions and exemption on imports of goods and services

