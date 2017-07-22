Moldova harmonises to EU VAT
- Jul 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Moldova is consulting on a range of VAT reforms which will bring it further into line with the EU VAT regime. Proposals include:
- Changes to the rules on place of supply and tax point
- Allowance for deductions on invoices received after the reporting period of supply without the requirement for a corrective return
- VAT deductions and exemption on imports of goods and services
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara