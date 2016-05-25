Philippines 14% VAT proposal
- May 25, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Philippines has proposed raising its VAT rate from 12% to 14%. In addition, the government is proposing to widen the goods and services which is subject to the indirect tax.
The move will help to fund changes to personal and corporate income tax.
The proposal have yet to be fully implemented.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara