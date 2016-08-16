VATLive > Blog > VAT > Philippines mulls 15% VAT - Avalara

Philippines mulls 15% VAT

  • Aug 16, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Philippines mulls 15% VAT

The Philippines is considering raising VAT from 12% to 15% to fund a raise in government expenditure and fund a cut to 25% in the corporate income tax rate.

There is also a plan to broaden the VAT base by removing a range of exemptions on over 30 goods and services.

The plans are to be reviewed before the end of this year, including approval by congress and the senate. The implementation date for the rise could by 1 June 2017.

Latest news
Philippines hikes VAT registration threshold
January 10, 2018

The Philippines introduced a number of VAT changes on 1 January 2018 as part of a wider tax overhaul. The changes included increasing of the...
Read more
Philippines mulls 15% VAT
August 16, 2016

The Philippines is considering raising VAT from 12% to 15% to fund a raise in government expenditure and fund a cut to 25% in the...
Read more
Philippines 14% VAT proposal
May 26, 2016

The Philippines has proposed raising its VAT rate from 12% to 14%. In addition, the government is proposing to widen the goods and services which...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara