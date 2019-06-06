VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Poland launches white list of VAT payers

Poland launches white list of VAT payers

  • Jun 6, 2019 | Richard Asquith

From 1 September, Poland will publish online a daily list of VAT registered businesses for verification of VAT compliance. Users of the new database can search historic records of VAT compliance of tax payers stretching back five years, and obtain return confirmation on checks.

The list will constitute three parts:

  • All VAT registered businesses
  • Businesses refused or deregistered a VAT number
  • Bank account details (Poland is introducing split payment VAT accounts in September)

