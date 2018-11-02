Poland ratifies SAF-T to replace VAT returns 2019
- Nov 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Poland has confirmed that mandatory VAT returns will no longer be required from January 2019. Instead, the existing mandatory Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) regular submission will be modified to include additional VAT credit information so that all the necessary data from the return is captured.
SAF-T was introduced for all Polish VAT registered businesses from 1 January 2018. Known as the JPK in Poland, currently includes the following:
- JPK_KR – Księgi Rachunkowe (Accounting books)
- JPK_WB – Wyciągi bankowe (Bank statements)
- JPK_MAG – Magazyn (Warehouse/Storage)
- JPK_VAT – Ewidencje zakupu i sprzedaży VAT (VAT evidence)
- JPK_FA – Faktury VAT (VAT invoices)
- JPK_PKPIR – Podatkowa księga przychodów i rozchodów (Revenue and expense tax books)
- JPK_EWP – Ewidencja przychodów (Revenues registry)
