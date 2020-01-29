Poland reduced VAT rates April 2020
- Jan 29, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Poland is to recast its reduced VAT rates from 1 April 2020. The move will be revenue neutral, and means products and services are more in line with the categorisation of tariff codes and combined nomenclature.
The current reduced rates in Poland are 5% and 8%. The standard rate is 23%. The reduced rates will be changed to 5% and 7% (temporarily remain 8%). Seafoods will rise to 23%. Newspapers, printed and digital, will be subject to 8%, dropping to 7%. Bakery and confectionery goods will be levied at 5%. Printed and electronic books will be taxed at 5%. Tropical and citrus fruits will be charged at 5%.
