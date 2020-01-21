Polish VAT new micro-account payment arrangements

Polish VAT registered businesses will be provided with their own unique tax ‘micro-account’ banking payment arrangements from 1 January 2020. The accounts may be used immediately for tax remittances, including settling VAT due for 2019 returns.

This will apply to both resident and non-resident taxpayers.

The new accounts will be used to transfer VAT due to the Polish authorities. However, credits and other payments will be routed through the existing processes. The accounts will also be available to pay other taxes, including personal and corporate income taxes. Accounts are assigned automatically.