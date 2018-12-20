Qatar VAT delay until after 2019
- Dec 20, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Qatar Ministry of Finance has confirmed that it will not introduce a Value Added Tax regime in 2019. The ministry stated it is still evaluating the potential impacts.
Qatar is one of the six Arab Gulf states which committed in 2017 to introducing a harmonised 5% VAT regime. However, only Saudi Arabia and the UAE achieved this in 2018. Bahrain is planning to launch its VAT system on 1 January 2019. Oman will follow in October 2019. Kuwait is likely to wait for at least a further year.
