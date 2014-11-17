Spain real time VAT reporting in 2017

Spain will be requiring larger tax payers to file transaction details within four days of invoices issued/received. The aim of the measure is to help reduce fraud or unintentional misdeclarations.

Electronic feeds if purchases and sales will be required to include dates and tax calculations. Retailers following within the target group will no longer be eligible to post consolidated entries for inter-group transactions. The new Spanish VAT compliance system will replace many existing month/quarterly reports, including the 347; 340 and the annual Spanish VAT return.