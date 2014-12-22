Sweden raises Intrastat arrivals threshold 2015
- Dec 22, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Sweden is to increase its reporting threshold for Intrastat arrivals from SEK 4,500,000 to SEK 9,000,000 per annum from 1 January 2015.
Intrastat Arrivals is the EU-wide term used for the goods brought into Sweden from another EU member state by a Swedish VAT-registered business. It is the EU nomenclature for EU internal imports. It can be contrasted with Dispatches, which are goods ‘exported’ out of an EU country to another one.
EU Intrastat thresholds
Each EU member state has varying Intrastat reporting thresholds. It is a mainly monthly reporting regime, alongside VAT returns. It requires companies moving goods within the EU borders to keep the tax and government authorities aware of trade within Europe. Most recently, it has become a key tool to help detect potential VAT fraud.