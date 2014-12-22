Sweden raises Intrastat arrivals threshold 2015

Sweden is to increase its reporting threshold for Intrastat arrivals from SEK 4,500,000 to SEK 9,000,000 per annum from 1 January 2015.

Intrastat Arrivals is the EU-wide term used for the goods brought into Sweden from another EU member state by a Swedish VAT-registered business. It is the EU nomenclature for EU internal imports. It can be contrasted with Dispatches, which are goods ‘exported’ out of an EU country to another one.