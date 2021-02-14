UK companies no Italian fiscal representative for Brexit
- Feb 14, 2021 | Richard Asquith
The UK left the EU VAT regime after 31 December 2020. This meant it became a third country, and potentially that UK businesses with EU VAT numbers would have to appoint a fiscal representatives - check which countries require Brexit fiscal representative.
Italy has confirmed this is not a requirement.
This follows the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which includes a VAT Mutual Assistance Protocol. Countries such as Italy do not then mandate the appoint of Fiscal Representatives with such agreements as is generally required of third-country businesses.
Avalara can help with determining the requirements, and getting fiscal representation in any EU country.
