VATLive > Blog > United Kingdom > UK companies Italian fiscal representative for Brexit

UK companies no Italian fiscal representative for Brexit

  • Feb 14, 2021 | Richard Asquith

The UK left the EU VAT regime after 31 December 2020. This meant it became a third country, and potentially that UK businesses with EU VAT numbers would have to appoint a fiscal representatives - check which countries require Brexit fiscal representative.

Italy has confirmed this is not a requirement.

This follows the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which includes a VAT Mutual Assistance Protocol. Countries such as Italy do not then mandate the appoint of Fiscal Representatives with such agreements as is generally required of third-country businesses.

Avalara can help with determining the requirements, and getting fiscal representation in any EU country.

Explore more content like this in our Brexit hub

Need help with your UK VAT compliance?



Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

UK VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe