The UK left the EU VAT regime after 31 December 2020. This meant it became a third country, and potentially that UK businesses with EU VAT numbers would have to appoint a fiscal representatives - check which countries require Brexit fiscal representative.

Italy has confirmed this is not a requirement.

This follows the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which includes a VAT Mutual Assistance Protocol. Countries such as Italy do not then mandate the appoint of Fiscal Representatives with such agreements as is generally required of third-country businesses.

