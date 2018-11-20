UK EU Withdrawal Agreement and VAT

The UK government has approved the draft EU Withdrawal Agreement (‘WA’) and Political Declaration, negotiated with representatives of the EU27.

Transition exit till Dec 2020 or Dec 2022

The Withdrawal Agreement (WA) provides for the UK entering a 21-month transition period with the EU after 29 March 2019, the date set of the UK’s formal exit from the EU. This will enable the UK and EU to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which will set out the terms of future trade between the two after the transition period. If the WA is confirmed (see below), the UK will remain inside the EU Single Market, Customs Union (CU) and other EU structures, institutions and agreements until December 2020. This includes the UK remaining part of the EU VAT regime until the end of 2020. However, the UK will lose its seat at the EU Council, Commission, European Court of Justice and MEPs at the EU Parliament. The UK would have to continue contributing to some part of the EU budget during this transition period.

The EU has also offered that this 21-month transition may be extended for a further 2 years if no FTA is concluded by the end of 2020. This would extend the UK being inside the EU institutions and VAT regime until December 2022.

Northern Ireland backstop extended to rest of UK

In the event of no deal at the end of 2020, which prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, then a backstop consisting of a single custom territory between the EU and the UK will be triggered. As a result, Northern Ireland will be in a deeper customs relationship with the EU27 than the rest of the UK, including being more closely aligned with the rules of the EU Single Market.

Whilst Nothern Ireland is tied to the CU, the UK will be blocked from significantly changing rules in other parts of the country to give them a competitive advantage over the rest of the EU. The UK may not unilaterally leave the single customs territory; it must seek agreement with the EU.

Next steps to pass the Withdrawal Agreement and avoid ‘no-deal’ Brexit

The agreement will next be reviewed by the EU27 states, before formal acceptance at an EU leaders’ summit at the end of November. Acceptance will be on a unanimous vote only. The EU parliament must then vote to ratify the agreement on a majority basis. Lastly, the UK Parliament will vote on the agreement.

VAT and the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

The UK will remain inside the EU VAT regime until the end of the December 2020 transition period. Key VAT-issues raised by the agreement include: