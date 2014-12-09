UK isolated on 2015 e-book VAT rises to 20%

Under current EU laws, e-books are subject to standard VAT rates, whereas printed books are at significantly reduced rates (0% in the UK for example). France and Luxembourg have not adhered to this rule, claiming that they are in effect the same product and so have applied reduced rates. Printed books are given reduced rates as they are viewed to have particular cultural significance.

Under current EU rules, this has attracted the likes of Amazon Kindle to channel all of their EU sales through Luxembourg as they then only have to charge 3% reduced Luxembourg VAT to readers in the UK or any other EU member state.