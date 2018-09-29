Zambia replaces VAT with Sales Tax 2019
- Sep 29, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Zambian government has announced in its 2019 Budget on 28 September a withdrawal of its Value Added Tax.
Plans in the 2019 Budget include removing the 16% VAT, first introduced in 1995. It will be superseded with a Sales Tax, only chargeable to the consumer at the end of the supply chain. The earliest implementation date would be 1 April 2019. The government has committed to paying many millions in VAT credit arrears to businesses, particularly the mining sector.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara