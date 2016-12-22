German VAT return filing change

  • Dec 22, 2016 | Richard Asquith
German VAT return filing change

Germany is proposing a range of measures (Bürokratieentlastungsgesetz II) to simplify the VAT compliance burden on small companies. These include:

  • The annual VAT return will be due on 31 July of the year following the reporting year. The current requirement is 31 May. The penalty for missing this deadline will be 0.25% of the taxable amount.
  • The threshold for issuing simplified VAT invoices is to be increased from €150 to €200
  • Goods delivered notes will only have to be retained by the customer until a full VAT invoice is received

Click for free German VAT info

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara