Mexico VAT payers ‘blacklist’

  • Jan 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Mexico has issued its latest VAT payers ‘blacklist’. This details all businesses that its suspects of VAT fraud. It is a requirement for other businesses to ensure their suppliers and businesses are not on the list. Any invoices from listed businesses will have no validity for VAT – for example, buyers will not be able to deduct input VAT paid to blacklisted businesses.

The businesses on the list have failed to provide sufficient evidence on audit questions, including: request for proof of ownership of assets; evidence of a functional business or infrastructure; and other investigation issues.

Published blacklists are becoming increasingly common in the fight against VAT fraud.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
