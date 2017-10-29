Arab Gulf VAT update
- Oct 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The six member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council agreed under the Gulf VAT Treaty this year to introduce 5% VAT as a harmonised, VAT union.
Below is an update of the progress to date:
|Country
|Update
|Bahrain
|May delay implementation until 2019
|Kuwait
|May delay implementation until 2019
|Oman
|May delay implementation until 2019
|Qatar
|Subject to sanctions by some other GCC countries; participation in VAT union now uncertain
|Saudi Arabia
|Introducing VAT 1 January 2018. Legislation and implementing regulations published
|UAE
|Introducing VAT 1 January 2018. Legislation published; no implementing regulations published
