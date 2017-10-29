VATLive > Blog > VAT > Arab Gulf VAT update - Avalara

Arab Gulf VAT update

  • Oct 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Arab Gulf VAT update

The six member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council agreed under the Gulf VAT Treaty this year to introduce 5% VAT as a harmonised, VAT union.

Below is an update of the progress to date:

CountryUpdate
BahrainMay delay implementation until 2019
KuwaitMay delay implementation until 2019
OmanMay delay implementation until 2019
QatarSubject to sanctions by some other GCC countries; participation in VAT union now uncertain
Saudi ArabiaIntroducing VAT 1 January 2018. Legislation and implementing regulations published
UAEIntroducing VAT 1 January 2018. Legislation published; no implementing regulations published

Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara