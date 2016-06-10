VATLive > Blog > European News > Are you ready for SAF-T? - Avalara

Are you ready for SAF-T?

  • Jun 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Are you ready for SAF-T?

Are you VAT registered in the EU?

Join us in London at the 1st FREE Avalara VAT Pop-Up event “Are you ready for SAF-T?” to learn about the new transaction reporting requirements sweeping across the EU, including Poland’s new obligatory reporting from 1st July.

The Pop-Up event will be held on 21st July 2016 at The Hospital Club, 24 Endell St., London, WC2H 9HQ between 8.30am and 10.00am. Breakfast will be provided.

How do you sign up?

Click here and register to attend "Are you ready for SAF-T?"
Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara