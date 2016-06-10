Are you ready for SAF-T?
- Jun 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Are you VAT registered in the EU?
Join us in London at the 1st FREE Avalara VAT Pop-Up event “Are you ready for SAF-T?” to learn about the new transaction reporting requirements sweeping across the EU, including Poland’s new obligatory reporting from 1st July.
The Pop-Up event will be held on 21st July 2016 at The Hospital Club, 24 Endell St., London, WC2H 9HQ between 8.30am and 10.00am. Breakfast will be provided.
How do you sign up?
Click here and register to attend "Are you ready for SAF-T?"
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara