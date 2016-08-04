Avalara VAT Automation Summit 2016
- Aug 4, 2016 | Richard Asquith
In its second year…..
Avalara’s VAT Automation Summit, is the must attend event for indirect tax professionals.
Join Avalara in London, on the 13th September, for a half day summit, discussing hot topics including automation in shared service centres, Brexit, EU VAT Fraud, and the future of compliance automation.
Need help with your UK VAT compliance?
Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses