Avalara VAT Automation Summit 2016

  • Aug 4, 2016 | Richard Asquith
In its second year…..

Avalara’s VAT Automation Summit, is the must attend event for indirect tax professionals.

Join Avalara in London, on the 13th September, for a half day summit, discussing hot topics including automation in shared service centres, Brexit, EU VAT Fraud, and the future of compliance automation.

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara