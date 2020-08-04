VATLive > Blog > Bulgaria > Bulgaria cuts VAT on tours and alcohol

Bulgaria cuts VAT on tours and alcohol

  • Aug 4, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Bulgaria has proposed that it switches the following services from the standard VAT rate to the reduced rate of 9%

  • entrance to gyms and other sports facilities
  • provision of tour holidays
  • alcohol (wine and beer) served in restaurants and cafes

Bulgaria COVID VAT measures already include a cut on hospitality services VAT. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
