Bulgaria cuts VAT on tours and alcohol
- Aug 4, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria has proposed that it switches the following services from the standard VAT rate to the reduced rate of 9%
- entrance to gyms and other sports facilities
- provision of tour holidays
- alcohol (wine and beer) served in restaurants and cafes
Bulgaria COVID VAT measures already include a cut on hospitality services VAT. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
