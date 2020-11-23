Bulgaria VAT reliefs COVID-19 crisis

23 Nov - Bulgaria is proposing to extend the VAT rate cut from 20% to 9% on catering and restaurants, beer and wine, books and other products until 31 Dec 2021 (currently temporary rate cut set to expire on 30 June 2021)

29 Jul - proposes extending 9% reduced VAT rate to: tour organisers; gyms and sports facilities; and restaurant/cafe alcohol;

11 Jun - confirms reducing catering, cafe and restaurant VAT rate from 20% to 9% for food and non-alcholic drinks until 31 December 2020. It is also cutting the VAT rate on e-books and published books.

8 May - Bulgaria is proposing cutting restaurant, cafe and hospitality services VAT rate from 20% to 9% from 1 June until 31 December 2020. The rate would then revert to 9% in 2021.

2 April - The Bulgarian tax authorities will not extend Value Added Tax filings deadlines until further notice to help businesses through the coronavirus epidemic. The next VAT, EC Sales listing, Intrastat and VAT Books are due by the 14th of April for the February month reporting period. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

The Bulgarian government is likely to pause ongoing VAT and other tax investigations and assessments in the short term.