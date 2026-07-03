The hidden cost of managing VAT compliance across multiple countries

For many businesses, value-added tax (VAT) compliance isn’t the biggest challenge. It’s managing VAT as the business expands into new markets. VAT complexity often doesn’t start with filing returns. It starts when expansion into a new country triggers a VAT registration, new filing requirements, local tax authority obligations, and often another local agent relationship to manage. At first, these requirements can seem manageable. But growth has a way of compounding complexity. Every new VAT registration can introduce: Another provider

Another filing calendar

Another tax authority relationship

Another set of deadlines and reporting requirements Managing VAT in five countries can quickly become managing VAT in 20. A tax challenge becomes an operational challenge. VAT obligations become increasingly difficult to coordinate. New registrations, local filing requirements, multiple advisors, different reporting deadlines, and evolving regulations all add complexity. A manageable process can quickly become a fragmented network of providers, workflows, and responsibilities. Organisations can spend significant time gathering what’s needed for obtaining a VAT number. But the bigger challenge is managing everything that comes after it. Yet despite recognising these challenges, many businesses continue to rely on the same approach year after year. Why? Because while the problems are obvious, the path to solving them often feels uncertain. The reality is that many businesses aren’t being held back by VAT complexity itself. They’re being held back by a set of assumptions about what it would take to simplify managing VAT. Let’s look at some of the most common ones.

Key takeaways

As businesses expand internationally, VAT registrations, filing obligations, and compliance requirements can quickly become difficult to manage across multiple countries.

What starts as a practical approach to VAT compliance can evolve into a fragmented network of providers, processes, and reporting requirements that is costly to maintain.

Many organisations underestimate the operational costs of managing VAT, including coordinating advisors, managing deadlines, handling tax authority communications, and preparing for audits.

Objection #1: “It feels too risky to change”

This is perhaps the most understandable concern. VAT compliance is high stakes. Errors can result in penalties, audits, reputational damage, and increased scrutiny from tax authorities. When compliance is involved, stability often feels safer than change. But there’s an important distinction between familiarity and security. Many businesses continue to manage VAT through a combination of local agents, internal processes, spreadsheets, email chains, and manual oversight. These processes may feel established, but they often introduce risks of their own. One agent in one country may now involve multiple accounting firms, filing calendars, tax authority relationships, and local requirements spread across several jurisdictions. Compliance management can become fragmented, making it harder to maintain visibility, consistency, and control. Different providers may work in different ways. Visibility across markets can be limited, documentation may be inconsistent, and audit trails can be difficult to maintain. As businesses expand, maintaining oversight becomes increasingly challenging. The question isn’t whether changing your approach introduces risk. It’s whether your current approach is carrying more risk than you realise.

Objection #2: “We already have people and providers in place”

Another common response is that the business already has support structures in place. There are local accountants, external advisors, internal finance teams, and VAT filing services and filing processes. On the surface, it feels like everything is covered. The challenge isn’t finding expertise but coordinating expertise across multiple countries, providers, and deadlines. As businesses expand internationally, every new country can introduce a new VAT registration, a new filing calendar, a new agent relationship, and new reporting requirements. Finance teams can find themselves spending increasing amounts of time acting as intermediaries between providers, tax authorities, and internal stakeholders. A practical solution can gradually evolve into a fragmented operating model that becomes expensive and difficult to scale. Businesses can find themselves managing a network of compliance providers rather than managing VAT itself. Many organisations reach a point where maintaining visibility and control becomes a challenge. Instead of working with a single point of contact, they are coordinating multiple tax agents, advisors, and filing processes across different jurisdictions. The issue isn’t necessarily a lack of expertise but the growing effort required to manage that expertise.

Objection #3: “It’s too complex to implement”

For businesses operating across multiple markets, simplification can sometimes feel unrealistic. Different countries have different filing requirements, languages, regulations, and reporting formats. But for many finance and tax teams, the challenge isn’t complexity alone. Capacity is also a crucial factor. Many teams aren’t looking for another project to manage. They’re looking for a way to reduce the time spent gathering and submitting information needed for VAT registrations, filing obligations, advisor relationships, and tax authority interactions. The assumption is often that changing the way VAT is managed will create additional work. But in many cases, that work already exists. Spreadsheets, emails, local advisors, disconnected workflows, and ad hoc processes don’t eliminate complexity. They distribute it across the organisation. This can create an environment where complexity becomes normalised. Teams spend more time coordinating than improving, more time reacting than planning, and more time maintaining processes than questioning whether those processes still make sense. According to research conducted by Hobson & Company, businesses using Avalara Managed VAT Reporting reduced the time and effort required for VAT registrations by 75%. That finding highlights an important point: simplifying VAT management isn’t about adding another layer of work. It’s about reducing the operational burden that already exists. Avoiding change doesn’t simplify VAT management. It often means complexity continues to grow unchecked.

What most ROI conversations miss

When organisations evaluate whether to modernise VAT management, the discussion often focuses on cost. How much will it cost to implement? How much will it cost to change processes? How much disruption will it create? These are valid questions. But they only tell half the story. What often gets overlooked is the cost of maintaining the current model. Consider the time spent: Coordinating providers across multiple countries

Managing filing deadlines and submissions

Validating and reconciling data

Handling communications with tax authorities

Preparing documentation for audits and enquiries Then consider the financial costs: External accounting fees

Duplicated effort across internal and external teams

Administrative overhead

The cost of noncompliance risk Because these costs are spread across departments, providers, and markets, they’re rarely viewed as a single number. But they are real nonetheless. And they often represent a far greater cost than organisations realise. Importantly, the value of simplifying VAT management doesn’t come from a single improvement alone. According to the Hobson & Company research, businesses reported gains across multiple areas of VAT management, including registrations, return preparation, filing, compliance management, and audit support. Taken together, these improvements can have a significant impact on both operational efficiency and compliance risk. This is where the conversation changes. The question stops being: “Can we justify simplifying VAT management?” and becomes: “What is our current approach actually costing us?” Which leads us to...

Objection #4: “We’re not sure the ROI is there”

Even when organisations recognise the challenges of their current approach, uncertainty around ROI can remain a barrier. According to the Hobson & Company research, businesses using Avalara Managed VAT Reporting typically achieved between 200% and 400% ROI over three years, with a 3.2-month payback period. Importantly, those results weren’t driven by a single efficiency gain. The research found measurable improvements across multiple areas of VAT management. Interviewed organisations reported a: 90% reduction in effort required to prepare, file, and review VAT returns

75% reduction in third-party compliance accounting costs

90% reduction in compliance risk

95% reduction in the effort and cost associated with responding to tax authority audits These findings show that the value of simplifying VAT management extends beyond compliance. It can improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, lower external costs, and free internal teams to focus on higher-value activities.

The real risk is inertia

The biggest challenge facing many businesses is the growing complexity of managing VAT across multiple countries, providers, and regulatory environments. Over time, businesses adapt to that complexity. Processes evolve, workarounds become permanent, and additional providers are added when new requirements emerge. As businesses expand into new markets, registrations, filings, and compliance obligations continue to accumulate. The question becomes whether the current operating model can scale alongside the business. The result is that complexity becomes accepted as normal. But normal isn’t always sustainable. As organisations continue to expand internationally, the real risk may not be changing how VAT is managed. It may be continuing to absorb the growing cost of the current approach.

Explore the full business case

If you’re evaluating VAT reporting services or looking for ways to reduce the complexity of managing VAT across multiple countries, providers, and regulatory environments, the Avalara Managed VAT Reporting ROI whitepaper provides a detailed breakdown of the operational, financial, and compliance benefits organisations achieved after modernising their approach. Download the whitepaper to see how organisations achieved 200%-400% ROI. You can also speak to Avalara about overcoming your VAT challenges.

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