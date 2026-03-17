What happens if you missed U.S. sales tax registration as a U.K. business?

Discovering that your U.K. business exceeded a U.S. economic nexus threshold months or even years ago without registering is not uncommon. It often surfaces during internal reporting reviews, investor due diligence, advisor conversations, or after receiving correspondence from a U.S. state.

Liability begins when the threshold is exceeded — not when you realise it happened. Once nexus is established in a U.S. state, that state may assert that sales tax was due from that date forward. If tax was not collected at checkout, the business may still owe it. Interest and penalties can apply. In some cases, the statute of limitations does not begin until registration occurs.

Key takeaways

Uncollected tax is still owed. If U.S. sales tax was not charged at checkout, the U.S. state can still assess it — meaning the liability is often paid out of your own margin.

If U.S. sales tax was not charged at checkout, the U.S. state can still assess it — meaning the liability is often paid out of your own margin. Late registration does not erase past exposure. Simply registering now does not close prior periods. Voluntary disclosure agreements may reduce lookback periods, but eligibility depends on timing.

Simply registering now does not close prior periods. Voluntary disclosure agreements may reduce lookback periods, but eligibility depends on timing. Remediation must be structured, not reactive. A formal nexus review, state-by-state exposure calculation, and controlled registration sequence are essential to limit financial and audit risk.

Why U.K. businesses miss U.S. sales tax registration requirements

Many U.K. finance teams approach U.S. sales tax through a value added tax (VAT) lens. This is often where the misunderstanding begins.

Unlike VAT, which typically follows national registration thresholds and centralised rules, U.S. sales tax operates at state level. Economic nexus thresholds differ by state, and there is no single federal (national) standard. For U.K. businesses selling into the U.S., this decentralised structure creates complexity from the outset.

The 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair fundamentally changed the landscape. The court confirmed that physical presence is no longer required to create sales tax liability. Revenue alone can be sufficient.

Many U.K. sellers still assume that without a U.S. entity, warehouse, or staff, registration for U.S. sales tax is not required. Others assume that marketplaces collect and remit tax for all transactions, eliminating seller obligations entirely.

In practice, confusion also arises because thresholds must be monitored state by state. Finance teams often track global revenue but not U.S. revenue by individual state. By the time someone runs a state-level sales report, one or more thresholds may already have been exceeded.

What legally happens once you cross a nexus threshold without registering?

Once a U.K. business exceeds a state’s economic nexus threshold, legal liability begins from that date — regardless of whether registration has occurred. In most states, crossing the threshold creates an immediate obligation to register, collect sales tax on taxable transactions, file returns, and remit tax.

If tax was not collected from customers, the liability does not disappear. The state may still assess the tax based on taxable sales made after nexus was established. U.S. sales tax is considered a transaction-based obligation, not a corporate presence issue.

States may calculate liability retroactively to the date the threshold was first exceeded. Failure-to-register and failure-to-file penalties can apply in addition to the underlying tax. Statutory interest typically accrues from the original due date of each missed return.

In many cases, the statute of limitations does not begin to run until a return is filed. If a business never registered and never filed, the lookback period may remain open.

For U.K. sellers operating across multiple states, exposure is therefore cumulative. One threshold crossing can create multiyear liability in a single jurisdiction — and multiple threshold crossings can multiply that risk.

How much could a U.K. business owe?

Once nexus has been triggered and registration did not occur, financial exposure typically consists of several components.

First, there is the underlying sales tax that should have been collected and remitted. If tax was not charged at checkout, the state may still assess it based on taxable sales. In most cases, this means the business must fund the tax out of its own margin.

Second, statutory interest accrues. Interest is usually calculated from the original due date of each missed return, not from the date the issue was discovered. Over multiple filing periods, this can become material.

Third, failure-to-file and failure-to-pay penalties may apply. These penalties are often calculated as a percentage of the tax due and can compound if returns were missed for several periods.

Some states may also impose negligence or accuracy-related penalties where they believe reasonable care was not exercised.

If historical records are incomplete, states may issue estimated assessments. In these cases, the burden shifts to the business to prove a lower liability by reconstructing state-level sales data.

For example, if a U.K. seller exceeded a $100,000 economic nexus threshold in Texas 18 months ago and generated $300,000 in taxable sales during that period without collecting tax, the state may assess tax on those sales plus interest and penalties. Similar exposure in multiple states multiplies the financial impact.

For U.K. businesses selling into the U.S., exposure is rarely confined to a single missed registration. It is often multistate and multiperiod — and the longer it remains unaddressed, the larger it becomes.

How states discover non-registered foreign sellers

Many U.K. businesses assume that unless they proactively register, a U.S. state may never identify their activity. In practice, enforcement has become increasingly data-driven.

States receive information from marketplaces and payment processors through reporting frameworks such as Form 1099-K. Gross receipts data can be matched against state registration databases to identify sellers generating significant revenue without an active permit.

Marketplace facilitator reporting also increases visibility. Even where the platform collects tax, states may still see transaction volumes tied to a seller’s legal name or tax ID. Discrepancies between reported revenue and registration status can trigger nexus inquiries.

Customs and import data can also indicate recurring commercial shipments into the U.S. High-volume, repeat imports may raise questions about whether sales tax obligations have been met.

In addition, audits of U.S. customers can expose unregistered foreign vendors. If a U.S. buyer is audited and lists a UK supplier with substantial taxable purchases, the state may follow up directly with the seller.

States increasingly share enforcement trends and data insights across jurisdictions. Growth in multiple states increases visibility — particularly for businesses scaling rapidly.

Data matching and reporting mechanisms

Reported gross receipts are often compared against state registration records. If revenue appears to exceed economic nexus thresholds and no registration is found, a notice or nexus questionnaire may be issued.

Enforcement processes are becoming more automated. Audit programmes, such as those outlined by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, illustrate how states structure inquiries and reviews.

Multistate exposure risk

One state audit can reveal activity in others. If nexus is confirmed in a primary state, authorities may examine shipping patterns, marketplace data, or financial disclosures to identify additional jurisdictions where thresholds may have been exceeded.

Once exposure is identified, compliance reviews can expand beyond a single state. For growing U.K. sellers, increased revenue often means increased visibility to multiple tax authorities simultaneously.

Can a U.K. business register late without triggering an audit?

Late registration is possible, but it does not eliminate prior liability.

If a U.K. business simply registers today in a state where nexus was triggered in the past, the state may still expect tax, interest, and penalties for earlier periods. Registration establishes compliance going forward — it does not automatically resolve historical exposure.

There is an important distinction between reactive registration and structured remediation. Registering without analysing when nexus began may inadvertently confirm liability dates or trigger filing requirements that extend further back than necessary.

In many cases, voluntary disclosure agreements (VDAs) offer a more controlled pathway.

Voluntary disclosure agreements

A voluntary disclosure agreement allows a business to proactively approach a state before being contacted and disclose past liability in exchange for limited lookback periods and, in many cases, reduced penalties.

Lookback periods under VDAs are commonly restricted to three or four years, even if nexus existed earlier. This can materially reduce exposure where a business has been selling into a state for a longer period.

However, eligibility depends on timing. If the state has already initiated contact — for example, through a nexus questionnaire or audit notice — VDA eligibility may be lost.

For U.K. businesses assessing multistate exposure, sequencing matters. Nexus should be analysed first, VDA eligibility evaluated next, and registration executed strategically rather than reactively.

What happens if the issue is ignored?

Ignoring unregistered nexus does not reduce exposure — it increases it.

In many states, the statute of limitations does not begin until a return is filed. If a U.K. business never registered and never filed, prior years may remain open indefinitely. Liability can therefore extend back to the original date nexus was established.

Interest continues to accrue from each missed filing deadline. Penalties may also accumulate, particularly if multiple filing periods were missed. As revenue grows, so does the assessed base on which tax and penalties are calculated.

Enforcement sophistication has increased significantly since the Wayfair decision. Data matching, marketplace reporting, and interstate information sharing have made detection more systematic.

There is also a commercial risk. During funding rounds, acquisitions, or investor due diligence, historical U.S. sales tax exposure is frequently reviewed. Unresolved liability can delay transactions, reduce valuation, or require escrow arrangements.

The longer the issue remains unaddressed, the more complex — and expensive — remediation becomes.

The operational challenge of fixing multistate exposure

Remediating missed U.S. sales tax registrations is not just a legal exercise. It’s operationally demanding.

The first step is a historical, state-by-state nexus analysis. Revenue must be reviewed by destination state, often over multiple years, to identify when thresholds were first exceeded. For U.K. businesses that have been selling into the U.S. for several years, this can require reconstructing detailed transaction-level data across ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, ERPs, and payment processors.

Product taxability must also be reassessed. States apply different rules to digital goods, shipping charges, bundled items, and services. Misclassification can materially affect exposure calculations.

Registration timing further complicates matters. Whether a business pursues voluntary disclosure or direct registration will affect lookback periods and penalty treatment.

Finally, remediation is only sustainable if ongoing compliance is stabilised. Automated rate calculation, threshold monitoring, and structured filing processes must be implemented before filing resumes. Without this, the business risks correcting the past while creating new exposure going forward.

How to remediate U.S. sales tax exposure safely

Remediation should be structured, not reactive. The objective is to reduce risk in a controlled way while protecting the business from unnecessary escalation.

The first step is a formal nexus study. This means analysing historical sales by state, identifying when economic or physical nexus was triggered, and documenting the dates of first exceedance. For U.K. businesses, understanding how U.S. sales tax applies to European sellers is essential before modelling exposure.

Next, quantify exposure by state. This includes estimating uncollected tax, interest, and potential penalties based on the period of non-registration. Where records are incomplete, assumptions should be documented clearly.

Once exposure is understood, evaluate voluntary disclosure eligibility. If the business has not yet been contacted by the state, a VDA may reduce lookback periods and limit penalties. Registration should not occur before VDA options are assessed.

After determining the appropriate pathway, register strategically in each state and begin compliant filing going forward. This should coincide with implementing automated tax calculation and monitoring processes to prevent recurrence.

Throughout the process, documentation matters. Nexus analysis, exposure calculations, and registration decisions should be recorded defensibly. Remediation is risk management — not a panic response — and structured documentation supports that position.

When to engage a dedicated U.S. sales tax compliance partner

For some U.K. businesses, a single-state issue with clear historical data may be manageable internally. But when nexus thresholds have been crossed in multiple states, the situation becomes significantly more complex.

A compliance partner is particularly valuable when exposure cannot be confidently quantified in house, when both direct and marketplace sales are involved, or when inventory has moved across several U.S. states. The need becomes more urgent if funding, acquisition, or board-level scrutiny is approaching — or if state correspondence has already been received.

At this stage, the challenge is not just calculating tax. It is coordinating nexus analysis, evaluating voluntary disclosure eligibility, managing multistate registrations, and implementing compliant processes going forward.

Avalara supports U.K. businesses selling into the U.S. by providing structured, multistate U.S. sales tax compliance capabilities. This includes automated nexus monitoring, real-time rate calculation across U.S. state and local jurisdictions, registration support, returns preparation and remittance, and exemption certificate management. For businesses emerging from historical exposure, automation is critical — it stabilises ongoing compliance while remediation is addressed.

Avalara also helps finance teams centralise documentation and maintain audit-ready records, reducing the risk of repeat issues. Once compliance resumes, continuous monitoring ensures new thresholds are not crossed unnoticed.

If you’re assessing multistate exposure or considering voluntary disclosure, speak with Avalara about how we can support structured remediation and long-term compliance.