Singapore e-invoicing: InvoiceNow and GST InvoiceNow – what global tax leaders need to know

Singapore continues to accelerate its digital tax transformation. What began as InvoiceNow — the national e-invoicing network built on the global Peppol interoperability framework — has evolved into a multiyear mandate requiring structured invoice data to be transmitted to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS). Under the GST InvoiceNow Requirement, certain GST-registered businesses must transmit invoice data to IRAS via InvoiceNow-ready solutions or accredited service providers, in addition to exchanging invoices with trading partners. With the latest announcements extending mandatory adoption to all GST-registered businesses by 2031, multinational enterprises (MNEs) must now treat Singapore’s requirement as a strategic digital compliance programme — not a short-term local initiative.

Key takeaways

Singapore is moving towards continuous transaction controls (CTC). GST InvoiceNow introduces structured invoice data transmission to IRAS, signalling a shift from periodic GST reporting to near real-time tax transparency.

Mandatory adoption expands to all GST-registered businesses by 2031. The phased rollout begins with new voluntary registrants in 2025–2026 and scales to all GST-registered entities — including large multinational enterprises — by April 2031.

PINT-SG is the strategic invoice format for domestic compliance. Built on the global Peppol framework, PINT-SG enables interoperability while aligning invoice data with Singapore GST requirements and reporting obligations.

InvoiceNow: Singapore’s Peppol-based e-invoicing network

InvoiceNow is Singapore’s nationwide e-invoicing infrastructure built on the Peppol network, a global interoperability framework enabling secure exchange of structured electronic business documents. Key elements relevant to multinational enterprises: Peppol transport infrastructure enabling secure structured document exchange

Peppol IDs, which are the routing identifiers used on the network — in Singapore, these are typically based on a company’s UEN (Unique Entity Number — Singapore’s legal entity registration number)

Structured machine-readable XML invoice format – in PINT-SG format, replacing PDFs and exchanging invoices as email attachments

Support for both B2B and B2G invoice exchange For global tax and IT teams already using Peppol elsewhere, the infrastructure is familiar — but Singapore is introducing local GST and reporting alignment requirements.

Singapore PINT (PINT-SG): The strategic format for Singapore invoicing

PINT stands for Peppol International Invoice. It’s designed to provide a globally interoperable invoice standard while allowing structured local regulatory alignment. The PINT framework is built on three core design principles: 1. Shared (Global core) A common invoice structure used consistently across jurisdictions, ensuring cross-border interoperability. 2. Aligned (Jurisdiction-aligned rules) Standardised tax and validation rules tailored to domestic regulations. In Singapore, this includes GST-specific validation and classification logic. 3. Country-specific extensions Additional fields or requirements mandated locally but implemented in a controlled way to preserve global compatibility.

What PINT-SG means in practice

PINT-SG applies the PINT model to Singapore’s GST environment. It: Incorporates Singapore GST data requirements

Enforces validation aligned to IRAS expectations

Supports structured GST breakdowns

Uses defined GST category codes

Enables alignment between invoice data and GST reporting obligations While SG BIS Billing 3.0 remains supported in Singapore – especially for nonresident suppliers, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) guidance confirms that SG PINT is the required format for domestic exchange.

B2G e-invoicing: Government agency requirements

Singapore government agencies prefer to receive invoices via InvoiceNow – it’s now the standard for public procurement in the country. Suppliers must ensure: Valid CorpPass registration

Approved vendor status on Vendors@Gov

Routing to the correct agency Peppol ID

Inclusion of required government-specific reference fields Public sector invoicing may introduce enhanced referencing requirements beyond standard Peppol elements. The Invoice Response document is now available for e-invoices submitted to the Accountant-General’s Department (AGD) Peppol ID. B2G suppliers who are enabled for the Invoice Response capability can receive real-time invoice status updates through their accredited service provider.

GST InvoiceNow: The 5-corner tax reporting model

The GST InvoiceNow Requirement introduces a 5-corner model — making Singapore the first country to implement this: Supplier (and their ERP) Supplier access point/accredited service provider Buyer access point Buyer (and their ERP) IRAS (tax authority) Unlike traditional invoice exchange on Peppol, GST InvoiceNow requires transmission of tax-relevant invoice data to IRAS for GST reporting purposes. This represents a structural shift from periodic reporting towards structured transactional transparency – the clear direction of travel is “continuous transaction controls” (CTC).

GST reporting scope and updated mandate timeline

IRAS requires transmission of structured invoice data covering: Standard-rated supplies

Zero-rated supplies

Exempt supplies

Standard-rated purchases

Zero-rated purchases This aligns invoice data with GST return reporting categories.

Singapore’s GST InvoiceNow rollout now spans multiple phases through to 2031. Phase 1: Initial rollout (2025–2026) Phase Effective date Who is affected Requirement Soft launch (Voluntary) 1 May 2025 All GST-registered businesses Optional transmission Wave 1 (Mandatory) 1 Nov 2025 Newly incorporated voluntary GST registrants (within 6 months) Mandatory Wave 2 (Mandatory) 1 Apr 2026 All new voluntary GST registrants Mandatory Phase 2: Expansion to all GST-registered businesses (2028–2031) From Businesses in scope 1 Apr 2028 New compulsory GST registrants and existing GST-registered businesses with annual supplies ≤ S$200,000 1 Apr 2029 Existing GST-registered businesses with annual supplies ≤ S$1 million 1 Apr 2030 Existing GST-registered businesses with annual supplies ≤ S$4 million 1 Apr 2031 Remaining GST-registered businesses with annual supplies > S$4 million By April 2031, all GST-registered businesses in Singapore will be required to transmit invoice data via InvoiceNow. For multinational enterprises, this confirms that GST InvoiceNow is not limited to new registrants — it will apply universally.

Avalara: Accredited, integrated, enterprise-ready

Avalara is now listed as an InvoiceNow Access Point Provider on the Singapore Peppol Authority website and is accredited for both InvoiceNow and GST InvoiceNow in Singapore. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR): Supports SG PINT invoice exchange

Provides accredited Peppol access point connectivity

Enables GST InvoiceNow data transmission to IRAS

Centralises multijurisdiction compliance governance

Is available in 20 languages For enterprise tax leaders, this means one architecture, one application, and one strategic provider supporting both invoice exchange and tax reporting across multiple countries. Speak with Avalara to discuss e-invoicing in Singapore and across the globe or to request a demo.

FAQ

What is GST InvoiceNow and how is it different from InvoiceNow?

InvoiceNow is Singapore’s Peppol-based e-invoicing network for exchanging invoices between trading partners. GST InvoiceNow builds on this by requiring businesses to transmit structured invoice data to IRAS for GST reporting, introducing a 5-corner model that includes the tax authority.

The mandate began with voluntary adoption in May 2025, followed by mandatory requirements for new voluntary GST registrants from November 2025. The obligation is expanding in phases to all GST-registered businesses, with full adoption required by 1 April 2031.

What is PINT-SG and why is it important?

PINT-SG (Peppol International Invoice – Singapore) is the structured invoice format aligned to Singapore’s GST requirements. It supports GST breakdowns, validation rules, and tax category codes, ensuring invoice data aligns with IRAS reporting expectations.

