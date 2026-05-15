Fix US sales tax exposure for UK businesses already selling in the US

For U.K. businesses already trading in the U.S., sales tax exposure is rarely identified early. It usually appears after revenue has scaled across multiple states. At that point, registration is no longer a planning exercise. It becomes a remediation problem. U.S. sales tax is not a single system. It’s a network of state-level obligations, each with its own thresholds, rules, and enforcement approach. Understanding U.S. sales tax means understanding that exposure builds state by state, often without clear visibility. Finance teams must determine where nexus has been triggered, quantify historical liability, and decide how to fix it — without disrupting ongoing operations. Let’s look into why exposure appears after expansion has already started, how to triage risk quickly, how to quantify liability using defensible assumptions, and how to choose the right remediation path by state. Key takeaways Exposure builds before you notice it. Most U.K. businesses trigger nexus and create tax exposure before tracking state-level thresholds properly.

Most U.K. businesses trigger nexus and create tax exposure before tracking state-level thresholds properly. Fixing exposure requires structure. You need to quantify liability, choose the right remediation path by state, and implement controls to stop the problem growing.

You need to quantify liability, choose the right remediation path by state, and implement controls to stop the problem growing. Exemptions and documentation change the numbers. Missing certificates and poor records often inflate exposure unnecessarily and can be corrected.

Missing certificates and poor records often inflate exposure unnecessarily and can be corrected. Manual processes don’t scale. As U.S. sales expand across states and channels, a structured sales tax management approach is required to maintain control and reduce risk. Why U.S. sales tax exposure shows up after expansion has already started For most U.K. businesses, U.S. sales tax exposure does not appear at launch. It appears months later, once sales have scaled across multiple states. It’s a structural issue. U.S. tax compliance operates differently from value added tax (VAT). Instead of a single authority, businesses must manage obligations across multiple jurisdictions, each with its own thresholds and rules. As activity grows, exposure builds without a single clear trigger point. This is why selling into the U.S. creates tax exposure risk that is often only identified after expansion has already begun. What is tax exposure? Sales tax exposure is the potential liability a business has for unpaid or underpaid sales tax, including amounts it failed to collect, report, or remit. Once nexus is triggered in a state, the business becomes responsible for that tax. If it was not charged to customers, it becomes a direct cost, along with potential interest and penalties. Exposure often consists of “unknown unknowns” — transactions that were processed without recognising that tax should have been applied. These accumulate over time and across states. The Wayfair shift U.K. teams need to internalise The key change came from the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision. This U.S. Supreme Court ruling confirmed that states can require businesses to collect sales tax based on economic activity alone. In practical terms: A business can trigger obligations with around $100,000 in sales

Or with a defined number of transactions

Without any physical presence This removed the assumption that no U.S. presence means no obligation. This is the most important shift for U.K. businesses to understand. U.K. VAT vs U.S. sales tax: The mindset gap U.K. VAT is managed through a central system with consistent rules. Compliance is largely a reporting exercise. U.S. sales tax is state-driven. Compliance depends on tracking activity, applying the correct tax treatment by jurisdiction, and managing filings across multiple authorities. This creates a gap. Finance teams may assume that tax compliance is handled once systems are configured. In reality, U.S. tax compliance requires ongoing monitoring and adjustment. Why it matters for growing businesses U.S. expansion is common. But as revenue grows, so does exposure. The impact can look like: Cash being affected when tax must be paid out of margin

Leadership time is spent resolving issues

Growth slowing while compliance gaps are addressed The objective is not to avoid expansion, but to manage tax exposure risk as part of it. Quick triage steps to limit tax exposure right now Once exposure is identified, the priority is to stabilise the situation before it grows further. Not everything must be solved immediately. But risk should be limited while building a structured response. Immediate “stop the bleed” actions The first step is to stop exposure from increasing. Where nexus is clearly triggered, businesses should begin collecting tax as soon as possible. This reduces the volume of uncollected transactions. At the same time, expansion into new states or fulfilment locations should be paused if tax implications are not understood. New channels, marketplaces, or warehouse locations can create additional exposure quickly. Ownership must also be clear. U.S. sales tax cannot sit across multiple teams without coordination. Finance teams need a defined escalation path and a single point of accountability for tax decisions. Data you need before choosing a remediation path Before deciding how to fix exposure, you need a clear dataset. This includes: Transaction-level data by ship-to state

Product or SKU-level detail

Customer classification (B2B vs. B2C)

Sales channel (direct vs. marketplace) It also includes operational data. Inventory location history, including third-party logistics (3PL) providers and marketplace fulfilment, is critical for identifying physical presence nexus. Exemption status must also be reviewed. Where exemption certificates are missing or incomplete, transactions may be treated as taxable, increasing exposure unnecessarily. Decision output of triage Triage should produce a clear, prioritised view. Finance teams should be able to group states into: Immediate action required

Further investigation needed

Monitoring only Exposure should be estimated in ranges, not precise figures. This allows leadership to understand the scale of the issue without delaying decisions. A practical starting point for building this view is understanding economic nexus thresholds by state, which helps identify where obligations are most likely to exist. The output should be simple and defensible. A list of states, an estimate of exposure, and a documented set of assumptions that leadership can review and approve. Nexus explained for U.K. businesses: Economic nexus, physical presence, marketplace facilitators Nexus is the trigger for U.S. sales tax obligations. It defines when a business must register, collect, and remit tax in a state. The challenge for U.K. businesses is applying the concept consistently across states, channels, and operational activity. Economic nexus explained for practical use Economic nexus is based on sales activity within a state. Most states apply thresholds such as: A revenue threshold (commonly $100,000)

A transaction threshold (commonly 200 transactions) Some states use revenue only. Others apply both. The key point is that thresholds vary. A business may trigger nexus in one state but not in another, even with similar sales levels. This is why tracking must be done at state level. Even businesses that sell exclusively online must monitor thresholds. There is no requirement for physical presence. Thresholds and triggers differ significantly across jurisdictions. A common mistake is tracking only revenue. Transaction thresholds can trigger nexus even when revenue appears low. Both metrics must be monitored. Physical presence triggers that surprise U.K. operators Physical presence creates immediate nexus. This includes: Inventory stored in the U.S.

Use of 3PL or fulfilment services

Employees or contractors operating in a state

Temporary activity such as installations or training Inventory is the most common trigger. Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) and similar models distribute stock across multiple states automatically. This can create nexus in several locations without direct control. Operational data becomes critical. Finance teams need to know where inventory is held, when it moved, and how it is linked to sales activity. Marketplace facilitator rules Marketplace platforms often collect and remit tax on behalf of sellers. However, this does not remove all obligations. Businesses must still: Monitor thresholds

Assess registration requirements

Maintain records

Manage exemptions The complexity increases in mixed-channel models. A business selling through both marketplaces and direct channels must separate these activities when assessing nexus. Marketplace sales may count towards thresholds, even if the marketplace collects tax. Why manual sales tax management breaks Nexus is not static. It changes as sales grow, channels expand, and operations evolve. Manual tracking introduces risk, such as: Incorrect thresholds

Missed lookback periods

Lack of alerts

Unclear ownership As complexity increases, manual U.S. sales tax management becomes unreliable. The result is delayed registration, increased tax exposure, and more complex remediation later.

How to quantify backdated U.S. sales tax exposure without guesswork Once nexus has been triggered, the next step is to quantify exposure. This is where most U.K. businesses struggle. The goal is not to calculate a perfect number, but to build a defensible estimate that leadership can use to make decisions. Build a defensible exposure model Start with a structured approach. Define a lookback period for each state. This depends on how long nexus may have existed and the remediation path being considered. Apply realistic assumptions. Sales tax rates vary by state and local jurisdiction. In some cases, multiple layers apply. The model should reflect this without becoming overly complex. Use scenarios. Build low, expected, and high exposure ranges. This allows finance teams to understand potential outcomes without relying on a single estimate. A defensible model is more valuable than a precise but unsupported number. Segment sales the way states and auditors do Exposure depends on how transactions are classified. Segment data by: Product or service type

Customer type (B2B vs B2C)

Destination location Taxability varies. Some products are taxable in one state but not another. Digital services, shipping, and bundled offerings are common areas of variation. Customer type also matters. B2B transactions may be exempt, but only if valid exemption certificates are in place. Without documentation, these transactions are treated as taxable. Destination sourcing is critical. Tax is based on where the product is delivered, not where the business is located. Practical outcomes leaders need At the end of the process, finance teams should have: An estimated exposure by state

A clear level of confidence in the data

Identification of areas where exposure can be reduced One of the biggest opportunities is exemption cleanup. Where certificates are missing, collecting them can significantly reduce liability. Another decision is commercial. In some cases, businesses may attempt to recover tax from customers. In others, the cost is absorbed. The key is documentation. Every assumption, method, and decision should be recorded. This creates a clear audit trail and supports discussions with advisors or authorities. Using exemptions and export rules to reduce U.S. sales tax exposure Exemptions and export treatment can materially reduce exposure, but only when they are applied correctly and supported by documentation. For most U.K. businesses, this is where the largest adjustment to the exposure model happens. U.S. sales tax exemptions are documentation-first In the U.S., exemptions are not assumed. A transaction may qualify as exempt, but without the correct documentation it’s treated as taxable. This is a key difference from VAT. Resale and wholesale transactions are the most common examples. Customers buying for resale can provide exemption certificates. Without them, the seller is expected to collect tax. This creates a process requirement. Certificates must be collected, validated, and stored as part of the transaction workflow. Treating this as an afterthought increases exposure. Documentation drives the outcome as to how U.S. sales tax exemptions work. Exemptions that change the liability story Not all exemptions are the same. There’s a difference between an exempt customer and an exempt transaction. A customer may be exempt in some cases but not others. This means: The correct certificate must be in place

The exemption must match the transaction type

The timing of the certificate matters Collecting certificates after the fact is possible, but it’s harder to defend. Proactive collection is more reliable. Certificate workflows that hold up in audits Effective certificate management requires a defined workflow. At a minimum: Capture certificates during onboarding

Validate them before accepting exemption

Store them centrally

Track expiry and renewal Exception handling is important. Teams need to decide whether to block transactions when certificates are missing or allow them and resolve later. Inconsistent handling creates gaps. Export-related considerations Exports can change the tax position. In some cases, transactions may fall outside the scope of U.S. sales tax if goods are delivered outside the U.S. However, this depends on the structure of the transaction. Evidence is required. This includes shipping documentation, proof of delivery, and confirmation of destination. Delivery terms matter. Incoterms and contractual terms can affect who is responsible for tax and where it applies. Exemptions and export treatment do not reduce exposure automatically. They reduce exposure when they are applied correctly and supported by evidence.

Remediation options to fix exposure after expansion has already started Once exposure has been identified and quantified, the next step is choosing how to fix it. There’s no single approach. The right option depends on the number of states involved, the size of the exposure, and whether tax authorities have already made contact. When a voluntary disclosure agreement makes sense A voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) is often used when exposure spans multiple states and the potential liability is material. It allows a business to come forward before being contacted by a state and agree a defined lookback period and reduced penalties. For U.K. businesses, this can bring structure to what would otherwise be an open-ended risk. The process is often coordinated through the Multistate Tax Commission Voluntary Disclosure Program, which provides a standardised approach across participating states. The key decision factors are: Number of states involved

Estimated exposure

Likelihood of state contact Timing matters. Once a state initiates contact, VDA options may no longer be available. When registering and backfiling is the better route In some cases, a VDA does not improve the outcome. This may be because: Exposure is limited to a small number of states

The lookback period would be similar under either approach

Administrative simplicity is preferred In these situations, businesses may choose to register and backfile. This typically involves: Registering in the relevant state

Starting to collect tax immediately

Filing historical returns for prior periods The key is sequencing. Go-forward compliance should be stabilised while historical periods are addressed. Settlement and amnesty programmes Some states offer settlement or amnesty programmes. These are time-limited and state-specific. When available, they can reduce penalties or interest. However, they require preparation. Businesses need: Clear exposure estimates

Supporting documentation

Internal approval for participation Because these programmes are not always available, they should be treated as an opportunity rather than a core strategy. How to avoid making things worse during remediation Remediation introduces risk if it is not controlled. Common mistakes include: Switching tax collection on and off repeatedly

Applying inconsistent rules across states

Failing to document decisions A controlled approach is required. This includes: Defining a clear cutover date for collecting tax

Aligning messaging across finance, sales, and customer support

Maintaining a documentation file covering assumptions, methods, and approvals Fixing exposure is not just about correcting the past but establishing a process that will hold up going forward. Recovery and refunds Recovery depends on whether tax was overpaid or undercollected. These are separate situations and require different approaches. Business recovery paths when tax was overpaid Overpaid tax can sometimes be recovered. If tax was paid to a state in error, a refund claim may be possible. If the error originated with a supplier, the recovery may need to come from the vendor instead. The route depends on: Where the tax was paid

Who collected it

Whether the transaction was treated correctly This is why documentation matters. Finance teams need to show how the error occurred and why the refund is valid. Without this, claims are harder to support. Can U.K. customers claim back U.S. sales tax? In most cases, no. The U.S. does not operate a VAT-style refund system for consumers. There is no general mechanism for U.K. individuals to reclaim sales tax on purchases made in the U.S. Where errors occur, the practical route is through the seller. Businesses may issue refunds if tax was charged incorrectly, but this depends on internal policy and the ability to correct the transaction. This creates a customer experience issue. Clear policies and consistent messaging are required to manage expectations. Preventing errors going forward The most effective recovery strategy is prevention. Common sources of error include: Incorrect treatment of shipping and handling

Misclassification of digital goods or services

Inconsistent application of tax rules across states These issues can be reduced through better controls. This includes: Accurate product taxability mapping

Consistent use of destination-based rules

Clear documentation retention If errors do occur, having complete records makes correction faster and more defensible. Recovery is possible in some cases, but it is limited. Preventing errors is more effective than correcting them later.