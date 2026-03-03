The true cost of getting US sales tax wrong for UK businesses

U.S. sales tax is administered by individual states — and often layered with local city and county rates. Each state sets its own thresholds, filing frequencies, and enforcement standards. For U.K. ecommerce, SaaS, and product-led businesses selling into multiple U.S. states — whether through marketplaces, direct channels, or both — the true cost of getting U.S. sales tax wrong is rarely just the unpaid tax. It includes penalties, backdated assessments, daily interest, voluntary disclosure negotiations, and internal finance time spent reconstructing historical data.

Key takeaways

Exposure can be retroactive and expand quickly. If nexus was triggered months ago and no registration occurred, states can assess tax from the original trigger date and compound the liability with penalties and daily interest.

Risk extends beyond U.S. sales tax. Errors can widen into broader State and Local Tax (SALT) exposure, increasing the likelihood of reviews into income, franchise, or other state-level taxes.

Prevention is materially cheaper than remediation. Early detection, state-level nexus monitoring, accurate taxability mapping, and timely filings can reduce exposure. Retrospective clean-ups are disruptive.

What happens when U.K. businesses ignore U.S. sales tax obligations?

Getting U.S. sales tax “wrong” does not always mean deliberate noncompliance. In many cases, it begins with misunderstanding when obligations were triggered. Common failure points include not registering once economic or physical nexus exists, registering late, or assuming marketplace collection removes all responsibility. Some businesses register but calculate tax incorrectly — applying the wrong state or local rate, sourcing sales to the wrong jurisdiction, or misclassifying products. Other frequent issues include failing to file required returns (including zero returns where mandated), missing filing deadlines, or neglecting to maintain valid exemption certificates. Documentation gaps often surface only during audit. Hybrid sellers face additional complexity. Marketplaces may collect and remit U.S. sales tax on marketplace transactions, but direct website sales still create independent obligations. Revenue from both channels may count towards economic nexus thresholds. Receiving a Form 1099-K does not mean compliance is complete. Ignoring these obligations does not make them disappear. It simply shifts exposure forward — often increasing the financial and operational cost when states eventually identify the issue.

The direct financial costs of getting it wrong

The financial impact of U.S. sales tax errors is rarely limited to a single assessment. Once a state determines that nexus existed, it can calculate liability from the original trigger date — and that calculation often includes more than just unpaid tax.

If a U.K. business exceeded an economic nexus threshold 18 months ago but never registered, the state can assess tax from that original date. In many cases, there is no statute of limitations protection if the business was never registered. The clock only starts once returns are filed. Liability is typically based on gross taxable sales into the state. If tax was not collected at the time of sale, the state still expects payment. For example, a U.K. ecommerce brand crosses a $100,000 revenue threshold in a particular state but continues trading without registration. If discovered later, the state may assess tax on all taxable sales from the date the threshold was exceeded — not from the date of discovery. The longer the delay, the larger the assessment.

Penalties and interest

In addition to backdated tax, states impose penalties for late registration, late filing of returns, and late payment of tax. Interest accrues daily on unpaid amounts. Over multiple states, these charges compound quickly. What may begin as a modest tax exposure can become materially larger once penalties and interest are applied.

Double tax risk

If tax was not collected from customers at the time of sale, the liability does not disappear. The seller must fund the tax from its own margin. This creates double tax risk: The customer has already paid the advertised price, but the business must now remit U.S. sales tax from retained revenue. For lower-margin products, this can significantly erode profitability.

What are the hidden costs U.K. businesses don’t budget for?

The tax assessment itself is often only part of the problem. For many U.K. businesses, the larger cost is operational disruption. When a state inquiry or internal review uncovers tax exposure, finance teams are pulled into remediation. Time that would otherwise be spent on forecasting or supporting growth is diverted to reconstructing historical sales data by state, channel, and product type.

Time and internal resource cost

Remediation frequently requires: Pulling 12–36 months of U.S. sales data

Breaking revenue down by destination state

Separating marketplace from direct sales

Identifying when thresholds were first exceeded

Recalculating tax based on historical rates This is rarely a clean export. Data may need to be extracted from Shopify, Amazon, ERP systems, payment processors, and fulfilment providers. Incomplete product tax codes or inconsistent transaction tagging can significantly slow the process.

Data remediation and systems changes

Once exposure is identified, systems often require adjustment. Product taxability may need to be reviewed and mapped correctly. State and local sourcing rules must be applied consistently. Shipping and handling charges — which are taxable in some states but not others — must be configured properly. Without proper configuration, errors continue even after registration.

Customer experience and cash flow impact

If U.S. sales tax was under-collected, the business may need to absorb the difference. If it was over-collected, refunds may be required. Both scenarios create customer communication challenges. Cash flow can also tighten quickly. Paying backdated tax and penalties for multiple states — especially where tax was never collected — creates an immediate outflow. That cash cannot be reinvested in marketing, inventory, or product development.

Growth friction and due diligence risk

U.S. sales tax exposure often surfaces during fundraising or acquisition. Buyers and investors typically conduct state tax due diligence. Unresolved exposure can delay transactions, reduce valuation, or require escrow arrangements. Once a state audit begins, authorities may also review broader State and Local Tax (SALT) exposure beyond sales tax. What started as a sales tax oversight can expand into a wider compliance review. The hidden cost is therefore not just remediation. It’s distraction, slowed growth, cash strain, and increased scrutiny at critical commercial moments.

Common scenarios that create expensive exposure for U.K. sellers

Most costly U.S. sales tax problems do not begin with deliberate noncompliance. They begin with growth, operational changes, or incorrect assumptions. Below are the scenarios most likely to create material exposure for U.K. ecommerce, SaaS, and product-led businesses selling into multiple U.S. states.

You cross economic nexus thresholds without realising

After South Dakota v. Wayfair, most U.S. states introduced economic nexus thresholds — typically around $100,000 in annual sales, sometimes combined with a 200-transaction test. These thresholds apply per state. A U.K. seller may be below the threshold in most states but exceed it in one or two where demand is concentrated. Seasonal spikes, successful ad campaigns, or rapid marketplace growth can quietly push revenue past the limit. Thresholds are not uniform. Some states measure on a calendar-year basis. Others use a rolling 12-month lookback. Monitoring must therefore happen at state level. Without structured tracking, businesses often discover exceedance months after it occurred — increasing retroactive liability.

You use U.S. fulfilment (FBA/3PL) and inventory moves across states

Inventory in the U.S. commonly creates physical presence nexus. If you use Amazon FBA, inventory may be stored in multiple states without direct oversight. The same applies to US-based third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Each state where inventory is stored may create an obligation to register and file. This can occur even if revenue from that state is modest. For many U.K. sellers, this is the first major surprise. Fulfilment decisions made for speed and customer experience can immediately alter tax exposure.

You assume marketplace facilitator laws remove your obligations

Marketplace facilitator rules require platforms like Amazon to collect and remit tax on marketplace transactions in most states. However, risk remains when: You also sell through your own website

Revenue from marketplace sales counts towards economic nexus thresholds

States require registration even where the marketplace collects tax Hybrid sellers — those operating marketplace and direct channels — face higher exposure because revenue aggregation rules can be misunderstood. Receiving marketplace settlement reports or a Form 1099-K does not confirm compliance.

You sell products with complex taxability rules

Not all products are taxed equally across states. Digital goods, SaaS, subscriptions, bundled offerings, warranties, and shipping charges can each have different treatment depending on the state or county. Even basic retail products may be partially exempt in one state and fully taxable in another. Product misclassification leads either to under-collection (creating liability) or over-collection (creating refund risk and customer dissatisfaction).

You can’t produce valid exemption certificates

If you sell wholesale or to resellers, exemption certificates must be collected and retained properly. Missing or expired certificates can invalidate an exemption during audit. In that case, the seller becomes liable for the tax — even if the customer claimed resale status. Documentation gaps are a common and expensive audit finding.

SALT risk: The broader state tax consequences

U.S. sales tax is only one component of State and Local Tax (SALT). If a state identifies unregistered sales tax activity, it may also examine whether income tax, franchise tax, or gross receipts tax nexus exists. Economic presence rules increasingly apply beyond sales tax. Once an audit begins, authorities frequently review overall nexus across multiple tax types. If a business has never registered, statute of limitations protection may not apply — leaving multiple years open to review. The commercial impact extends beyond the tax assessment. Broader SALT exposure can affect cash flow forecasts, increase compliance costs, and raise red flags during due diligence for investment or acquisition. For U.K. businesses operating across multiple U.S. states, the risk is not just getting sales tax wrong. It’s underestimating how wide the consequences can become.

What it costs to fix: Remediation paths and trade-offs

Preventative compliance is almost always cheaper than remediation. Once exposure exists, the business must decide how to regularise its position — and each path carries cost, complexity, and timing implications. At a high level, the difference between prevention and remediation looks like this: Scenario Prevention Remediation Nexus tracking Ongoing state-level monitoring Retrospective multi-year analysis Registration Timely permit before or at threshold Backdated voluntary disclosure or late registration Filing Automated, on-time monthly/quarterly returns Catch-up filings across multiple years Cost profile Predictable and controlled Variable, often including penalties and interest

Retrospective nexus analysis

If a business discovers that nexus may have been triggered in the past, the first step is to determine when and where. This requires reviewing historical sales data by state, applying the relevant threshold test for each year, and identifying the first exceedance date. In hybrid models, both marketplace and direct revenue may need to be considered. This exercise alone can consume significant internal time.

Registration and voluntary disclosure

If exposure exists, the company must decide whether to register immediately or explore voluntary disclosure agreements (VDAs) where available. VDAs can sometimes reduce lookback periods and mitigate penalties, but they require structured negotiation and full disclosure. Outcomes vary by state. Late registration without structured remediation may leave all prior years open to assessment.

Catch-up filings and payment

Once registered, businesses may need to prepare and file historical returns for each affected period. This often means reconstructing: Taxable vs non-taxable sales

Correct state and local rates

Exemption documentation

Refunds and credits Payment of assessed tax, penalties, and interest may be due in a lump sum, creating immediate cash flow impact.

The cost trade-off

The key difference between prevention and remediation is predictability. With ongoing monitoring and structured compliance, costs are recurring and manageable. With remediation, costs are uncertain, multistate, and often accompanied by penalties and interest. For U.K. businesses scaling in the U.S., the financial case for proactive compliance is straightforward: The longer exposure remains unaddressed, the more expensive it becomes to fix.

How to reduce risk without slowing down U.S. growth

Reducing U.S. sales tax risk does not require slowing expansion. It requires structure and visibility. For U.K. businesses selling into multiple states, the following checklist provides a practical framework. Build nexus monitoring by state and by channel

Track revenue into each state separately. Monitor both marketplace and direct sales. Review rolling 12-month and calendar-year thresholds so economic nexus is identified before it is exceeded. Track your inventory footprint

If you use Amazon FBA or U.S.-based 3PL providers, confirm where inventory is stored. Physical presence in a state can create nexus regardless of revenue volume. Map product taxability correctly

Do not assume U.K. value added tax (VAT) treatment translates to U.S. rules. The two are different. Digital goods, SaaS, subscriptions, bundles, and shipping can all be treated differently by U.S. states. Reconcile marketplace reports and refunds

Marketplace collection does not remove the need to monitor thresholds. Settlement reports, returns, and credits should be reconciled against state-level revenue tracking. File on time — even if zero tax is due

Once registered, many U.S. states require regular filings regardless of sales activity. Missed or late returns generate penalties quickly. Keep exemption certificates organised

If you sell to resellers or tax-exempt customers, collect and validate certificates upfront. Store them centrally and review expiry dates periodically. Create an internal compliance calendar and assign ownership

Define who is responsible for monitoring thresholds, reviewing inventory movements, managing filings, and responding to state notices. Growth without ownership creates risk. When these controls are embedded early, compliance becomes routine rather than reactive — allowing U.S. expansion to continue without unexpected disruption.

Benefits of a U.S. sales tax compliance partner

For U.K. businesses selling into multiple U.S. states, the challenge is rarely understanding that sales tax exists. It’s managing the detail at scale. A dedicated U.S. sales tax compliance partner provides structure across the full lifecycle of compliance. Avalara helps U.K. ecommerce, SaaS, and product-led businesses bring structure to U.S. sales tax compliance through automated nexus monitoring, real-time rate calculation, product-level taxability mapping, multistate registrations, returns filing automation, and certificate management. Nexus tracking

Ongoing monitoring of state-level revenue and transaction thresholds helps identify when registration is required — before exposure becomes retroactive. Registrations

Multistate registration support reduces administrative burden and helps ensure permits are in place at the right time. Accurate calculation

Real-time rate determination at state, county, and city level ensures the correct amount of tax is applied at checkout. Product-level taxability mapping reduces misclassification risk, particularly for SaaS, digital goods, subscriptions, and bundled products. Returns filing automation

Automated preparation and submission of returns can help to reduce missed deadlines, late penalties, and manual reconciliation work. Certificate management

Centralised collection and storage of exemption certificates improves audit readiness and protects against invalid documentation assessments. Audit readiness support

Maintaining transaction-level records and structured reporting simplifies state inquiries and due diligence reviews. The goal is not simply to calculate tax, but to reduce uncertainty, protect margin, and allow U.S. growth to continue without hidden state-level risk. If you are unsure whether your business has triggered U.S. sales tax obligations — or want to reduce risk going forward — speak to Avalara about assessing your exposure and building a scalable compliance framework.

