The U.K. has formally announced the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing for the exchange of value-added tax (VAT) invoices from April 2029. Confirmed at the Budget 2025 and supported by a post-consultation policy paper, this marks a significant step in the U.K.’s digital tax transformation journey.

The direction of travel is clear: structured e-invoicing will become mandatory. But the real story lies in how the U.K. intends to implement it — through a decentralised, market-led model built on existing regulatory standards foundations rather than a centralised clearance regime.

Key takeaways

The U.K. will mandate structured e-invoicing from April 2029 — without introducing real-time reporting or clearance controls in the first phase.

— without introducing real-time reporting or clearance controls in the first phase. The U.K. is adopting a decentralised, market-led model — with businesses exchanging invoices via interoperable networks such as Peppol.

— with businesses exchanging invoices via interoperable networks such as Peppol. The mandate will build on European-aligned standards (EN 16931) — supporting interoperability and future alignment with developments like ViDA.

The consultation by HM Revenue and Customs and the Department for Business and Trade: A clear architectural signal

The consultation, Electronic invoicing: promoting e-invoicing across U.K. businesses and the public sector, jointly issued by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), examined how e-invoicing should be implemented and which architectural model best aligns with U.K. policy.

A central issue was whether the U.K. should adopt a centralised or decentralised exchange model.

Centralised vs. decentralised models

In centralised systems:

Invoices are submitted to a government-controlled platform

Validation or clearance may occur before issuance

Real-time reporting is typically embedded

Invoices are generally made available to trading partners via the platform

The consultation makes clear that there are currently no plans to pursue a centralised model.

In decentralised systems:

Invoices are exchanged directly between businesses (via certified or accredited service providers)

Interoperable networks enable transmission (via certified or accredited access points)

Governments or other authorities set standards but do not operate the exchange

The consultation explicitly aligns decentralised models with the U.K.’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) philosophy — digital record keeping, API connectivity, and market-enabled compliance rather than clearance-style controls. As per the consultation:

“E-invoicing could further modernise HMRC processes enhancing the benefits seen under Making Tax Digital for VAT (accuracy, productivity and admin reduction) through automation and greater data integrity.”

This is a defining policy decision: the U.K. is not initially introducing a clearance-based Continuous Transaction Control (CTC) regime and there will be no e-reporting of data to HMRC in the first wave of implementation.

The U.K. is not starting from scratch: A baseline regulatory framework

Although 2029 introduces a new mandate, the U.K. already has a functioning e-invoicing foundation. The U.K.’s current environment is supported by a regulatory framework largely derived from retained European Union (EU) law. Following Brexit, significant elements of EU-derived legislation — including provisions relating to electronic invoicing — were retained in U.K. law. This provides a legal and structural baseline for electronic invoicing.

Implementation of the EU Directive for B2G e-invoicing and use in the NHS

The U.K. implemented Directive 2014/55/EU on electronic invoicing in public procurement. This directive is a key EU law adopted on 16 April 2014 that regulates e-invoicing in public procurement by requiring public authorities to accept structured, interoperable e-invoices based on a common European standard (EN 16931). As a result, through the U.K.’s The Public Contracts Regulations 2015:

Public sector bodies must be capable of receiving compliant e-invoices. However, in practice, this is limited to certain bodies (including NHS England).

NHS suppliers must send structured Peppol BIS 3.0 e-invoices via the Peppol network, often enriched with GS1 identifiers, as part of a fully digital procurement process. However, in practice, many vendors rely on a portal provided by a service provider.

Structured invoice standards already aligned with European norms are embedded in parts of the U.K. public sector.

The “British e-invoicing standard”

Strictly speaking, a British e-invoicing standard already exists. As part of the post-Brexit move to retain certain EU law to ensure legal continuity, the U.K. adopted a standard mirroring EN 16931, the CEN-established European standard for electronic invoicing. EN 16931 defines a core semantic data model to ensure:

Interoperability

VAT compliance (e.g., VAT exemption codes)

Machine readability

Automation capability

The 2029 mandate is therefore likely to build on and extend existing standards, rather than introducing an entirely new framework from scratch.

EN 16931, CEN membership, and future alignment

EN 16931 was established by CEN (European Committee for Standardization) under Directive 2014/55/EU. It provides a common semantic framework for structured invoices across Europe and underpins cross-border interoperability. EN 16931 will be updated in 2026 to align with the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) reforms.

ViDA introduces harmonised digital reporting requirements across the EU, with mandatory structured e-invoicing underpinning B2B intra-EU digital reporting from July 2030. The 2026 revision will ensure EN 16931 supports these reporting obligations, reinforcing its role as the backbone of EU digital VAT compliance — streamlining cross-border trade, reducing errors, and enabling greater automation. Despite leaving the EU, the U.K. remains embedded in the European standards ecosystem. The British Standards Institution (BSI) retains full membership in CEN. This means:

The U.K. continues participating in European standards development.

Alignment with EN 16931 remains structurally intact.

ViDA-driven updates are not disconnected from U.K. standardisation.

Brexit did not sever the U.K. from European e-invoicing architecture.

Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework, and ViDA

Northern Ireland introduces an additional dimension to e-invoicing under the Windsor Framework, a U.K.–EU agreement reached in February 2023 that updates how the Northern Ireland Protocol operates after Brexit. In summary:

Northern Ireland remains part of the U.K. VAT system.

For goods, Northern Ireland aligns with EU VAT rules.

This dual status creates distinct e-invoicing and e-reporting implications compared to Great Britain.

Under ViDA:

Intra-EU B2B goods transactions will be subject to mandatory digital reporting from July 2030 (replacing the current EC Sales Lists).

Reporting will be underpinned by mandatory structured e-invoicing.

HM Treasury has already recognised that goods shipped from Northern Ireland to the rest of the EU will likely fall within this mandate. This creates a potential divergence:

Great Britain: Decentralised e-invoicing exchange mandate from April 2029.

Northern Ireland: Likely additional ViDA e-invoicing and e-reporting mandate from July 2030 in relation to supplies of goods to the EU.

For businesses operating in or through Northern Ireland, supply chain and infrastructure decisions made today may directly affect compliance obligations tomorrow.

Important clarification: No e-reporting in 2029

HMRC has clearly confirmed that the April 2029 mandate focuses solely on structured e-invoice exchange between businesses (B2B).

The initial regime:

Requires structured electronic issuance and receipt

Does not require real-time reporting or period e-reporting to HMRC

Does not introduce clearance controls

Does not mandate continuous transaction controls

Digital tax reporting remains under exploration but is not part of the 2029 implementation. The sequencing is deliberate: establish interoperable exchange first and consider e-reporting later.

Peppol: The likely exchange framework

At this stage, HMRC and DBT have not confirmed that Peppol will be the core interoperability network. However, given:

The consultation’s decentralised preference

The U.K. will implement a 4-corner interoperability model

EN 16931 alignment

The MTD philosophy

The absence of a centralised clearance platform

Peppol emerges as the only mature decentralised network currently aligned with this strategy. It should however be noted that the Digital Business Networks Alliance’s B2B Digital Highway network (DBNAlliance) already supports cross-border invoicing to/from the U.K. today, albeit with a focus on supporting e-invoicing in, to, and from the U.S. and North America. The adoption of Peppol is also consistent with the direction taken by multiple other jurisdictions:

Belgium implemented mandatory structured B2B e-invoicing from 1 January 2026, with invoices transmitted via the decentralised Peppol network (no e-reporting yet but this will be introduced in 2028).

Singapore has implemented the GST InvoiceNow Requirement, a phased mandate built on InvoiceNow, Singapore’s national e-invoicing network based on Peppol.

The United Arab Emirates is progressing its national e-invoicing programme and has published Peppol PINT AE specifications — strong signals that a Peppol-aligned approach is central to the forthcoming mandate.

In addition, several countries have adopted Peppol as the chosen network/standard on a voluntary or ecosystem-led basis, creating an established pattern of Peppol-based interoperability frameworks. This includes Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Peppol’s global adoption pattern reinforces why it is increasingly seen as the best fit for the U.K.’s decentralised, market-led approach.

A strong possibility: A U.K.-specific PINT implementation

Beyond the network layer, the data model direction is equally important. Based on HMRC/DBT concept work and the activities of the U.K. Peppol Working Group, it appears a strong possibility that the U.K. will implement a local version of the Peppol International Invoice (PINT).

PINT provides:

A globally aligned invoice model

A core structure based on EN 16931

Jurisdiction-specific extensions applied in a controlled and interoperable manner

The existence of the PINT UK Invoice and Credit Note – demonstration version signals that modelling work has already been undertaken to embed U.K. VAT requirements within the PINT framework. If adopted formally, a U.K. PINT specification would:

Preserve cross-border interoperability

Align with EN 16931 and its 2026 ViDA-aligned update

Capture U.K. VAT rules through jurisdiction-specific extensions

Provide scalable infrastructure should digital reporting be introduced later

The technical and governance signals increasingly point in this direction.

The U.K. Peppol Working Group

OpenPeppol has established a dedicated UK Working Group. Its mission is:

“To foster a collaborative, member-driven community that advances Peppol adoption in the UK by developing UK-appropriate business document specifications that incorporate national requirements, and to provide a testing facility for Service Providers to pilot and validate these specifications.”

The Working Group has an initial duration of 18 months, indicating structured development activity aligned with the 2029 timeline. The core objectives are to:

Establish a collaborative implementer community. Develop U.K.-appropriate Peppol specifications. Capture HMRC national requirements into jurisdiction-specific rules. Provide a Peppol Testbed testing environment. Support potential HMRC Proof of Concept initiatives.

The likely deliverables of the Working Group will include:

U.K. invoice and credit note specifications

Governance arrangements for Peppol in the U.K.

Testing environment and procedures

Indicative implementation timeline

Date/Milestone Description Budget 2026 Confirmation of implementation roadmap and technical design March 2026 Stakeholder “co-design” phase starts April 2029 Mandatory structured invoice exchange July 2030 (ViDA) Likely Northern Ireland goods reporting exposure

Final thoughts

The U.K.’s move to mandatory e-invoicing is deliberate, structured, and evolutionary. It builds on:

Retained EU-derived legal foundations

EN 16931 alignment

Continued CEN membership

A decentralised, market-led MTD philosophy

Active Peppol ecosystem development

How Avalara can support your U.K. e-invoicing journey

For U.K. businesses, the message is now clear:

Prepare for structured invoice exchange in 2029

Consider a strategic approach to e-invoicing that includes Peppol

Monitor Northern Ireland and ViDA implications carefully

The U.K. is modernising its invoicing landscape — pragmatically, collaboratively, and with long-term interoperability firmly in view. Avalara looks forward to playing a key role in this reform and helping our customers and partners. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting supports e-invoicing mandates worldwide, including e-invoicing on Peppol in the U.K. today (for the NHS). Avalara provides prebuilt connectors for a wide range of ERPs including Oracle, SAP, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics, and Stripe, enabling invoice data to be extracted, transformed, and transmitted in line with local requirements.

Avalara is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 22301, is a certified member of OpenPeppol, and is an Accredited Peppol Service Provider in several countries including Australia, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Singapore.

In the 2024 IDC MarketScape for European Compliant e-Invoicing, Avalara was named a Leader. With global CTC expertise, secure infrastructure, and deep ERP integration capability, we are committed to supporting businesses across the U.K. as they prepare for the e-invoicing mandate.

To discuss your readiness strategy or explore how Avalara can support your e-invoicing implementation roadmap, get in touch with our team.

FAQ

When will e-invoicing become mandatory in the U.K.?

Mandatory structured e-invoicing for B2B transactions is expected to take effect from April 2029, following a phased design and implementation period.

Will businesses need to report invoice data to HMRC in real time?

No. The initial 2029 mandate focuses on invoice exchange between businesses and does not include real-time reporting, clearance, or continuous transaction controls.

What e-invoicing model will the U.K. adopt?

The U.K. is expected to implement a decentralised model, where invoices are exchanged directly between businesses via interoperable networks (such as Peppol), rather than through a central government platform.

How will U.K. e-invoicing align with EU requirements like ViDA?

The U.K. will continue to align with European standards such as EN 16931, supporting interoperability. However, businesses operating in Northern Ireland may also need to comply with EU ViDA-related e-invoicing and reporting requirements for certain transactions.