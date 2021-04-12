VATLive > Blog > Canada > Canada British Columbia PST on digital services April 2021

Canada British Columbia PST on digital services 1 April 2021

  • Apr 12, 2021 | Richard Asquith

The Canadian province on British Columbia has introduced from 1 April 2021 the obligation to charge Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on income earned by non-resident providers of digital services. Check Avalara’ global VAT on digital services tracker.  BC’s PST is 7%.

The federal state plans to implement 5% Canadian GST on digital services from 1 July 2021.

This new BC tax applies to sales of software and telecommunications services. Only businesses with annual sales in BC above C$10,000 will be liable to register and charge PST

The measure was to be introduced on 1 July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new implementation date is to be confirmed.

Currently, non-resident businesses providing digital services in British Columbia do not have to charge PST on their sales. However, in an effort to remove the unfair advantage this gives non-resident companies over resident providers, the Canadian Revenue Agency has confirmed PST will be applied on these types of supplies at a rate of 7%.

