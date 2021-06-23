VATLive > Blog > Europe > EC set to update progress on VAT reforms

EC set to update progress on VAT reforms

  • Jun 23, 2021 | Avalara

The European Commission is set to update progress made so far on future Value Added Tax reforms. This is in addition to the ecommerce package set to come into place on 1 July 2021, withdrawing distance selling thresholds and the €22 import VAT exemption.

Reforms under discussion, mostly revealed in the 2020 Tax Action Plan, include:

  • Potential extension of One Stop-Shop return to all B2C cross-border transactions
  • Freeing member states to set reduced VAT rates without reference to the VAT Directive
  • Harmonisation proposals on transactional reporting, including live reporting and e-invoices

Any update should come in the following few weeks following the latest ECOFIN meeting.

Need help with your UK VAT compliance?



Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

UK VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Avalara Author
Avalara
Avalara Author Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe