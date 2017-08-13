VATLive > Blog > VAT > How does cross-border taxation impact luxury retailers? - Avalara

How does cross-border taxation impact luxury retailers?

  • Aug 13, 2017 | Jason Moore
How does cross-border taxation impact luxury retailers?

The advent of eCommerce has made goods more accessible and, combined with cheaper, quicker shipping options, more luxury brands are shipping cross-border than ever before. Regardless of the product, the appeal of reaching international markets is a temptation most retailers can’t ignore. But in the rush to expand, many retailers often don’t understand the VAT, Sales Tax or excise compliance implications for each country they’re shipping to. In line with Woldpay’s “Luxury v Mid-Market” series, Jake Estes delves into what luxury and mid market retailers need to bear in mind when expanding internationally.

Find out more about Worldpay’s findings on Luxury Brands and Global Taxes.

Latest news
VAT Reporting v18.9.1
October 1, 2018

Overview This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of October 18. It includes changes in reporting documents, modifications...
Read more
VAT Reporting v18.7.1
July 27, 2018

Overview This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of July. It includes changes in reporting documents, SII improvements,...
Read more
Global VAT changes 1 July 2018
July 1, 2018

Below is a summary of major VAT and GST changes that come into effect on 1 July 2018: Australia drops GST-free levy on small goods,...
Read more
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.