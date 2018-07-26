VAT Reporting v18.7.1
- Jul 26, 2018 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of July. It includes changes in reporting documents, SII improvements, modifications in VAT Reporting and bug fixes.
Rate changes
- GREZ regions - Leros, Lesbos, Kos, Samos and Chios: The reduction in the three rates for the Greek Islands have been extended until 31 December 2018
- Thailand: The reduction in the standard rate has been extended until October 2019
Transfer documents – SAP Extracted
Previously, if a SAP Extracted Transfer document with different flows was processed VAT Reporting was unable to correctly identify the incoming/outgoing flow. This has now been rectified by splitting the document when it is processed.
This leads to documents with the same Document ID in VAT Reporting and duplicate invoice checks are disabled for initial processing of the split documents. However if one of the split documents is then redelivered this will cause a duplicate error, this can be dismissed manually by the user though.
Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII)
Cash regime (Clearing Payments)
To further support the Cash Regime for SII we have introduced the ability to file an invoice as not paid, which must be done by 31st of December following the year the original transaction.
Aggregated invoices
We now support Aggregated Invoices for SII, we have introduced the new field 'LastInvoiceNumber'. This field needs to be populated for aggregated invoices and hold the number of the last invoice that is part of the aggregated document. When this is completed the record is correctly sent to SII as an aggregated invoice.