VAT Reporting v18.7.1

This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of July. It includes changes in reporting documents, SII improvements, modifications in VAT Reporting and bug fixes.

Previously, if a SAP Extracted Transfer document with different flows was processed VAT Reporting was unable to correctly identify the incoming/outgoing flow. This has now been rectified by splitting the document when it is processed.

This leads to documents with the same Document ID in VAT Reporting and duplicate invoice checks are disabled for initial processing of the split documents. However if one of the split documents is then redelivered this will cause a duplicate error, this can be dismissed manually by the user though.