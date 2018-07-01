Global VAT changes 1 July 2018
- Jul 1, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Below is a summary of major VAT and GST changes that come into effect on 1 July 2018:
- Australia drops GST-free levy on small goods, and requires non-resident e-commerce companies to register if over the threshold of AU$ 75,000 per annum
- Bahamas raises VAT to 12%
- The introduction of Polish Split Payments
- Hungary introduces live VAT invoices reporting
- Aruba raises its Sales Tax
- Italy delays live invoice reporting for the fuel sector
- Russia lowers low-value consignment relief
- Colombia introduces VAT on e-services
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara