Italy opens its Mini One Stop Shop portal for 2015 B2C digital services

The new Mini One Stop Shops (MOSS) are being launched in support of changes to the place of supply on electronic, broadcast and telecommunications services to EU consumers. This changes the country of taxation from that of the provider to that of the consumers. This requires providers to track the location of residence of their consumers. The European Commission has issued guidance on this, which countries are implementing.

Italy’s new portal will enable service providers resident in Italy to register and declare the VAT they have charged their foreign consumers by country of residence. This will be done by quarterly returns. For regular Italian VAT registered companies, there is actually no monthly or quarterly declaration – instead companies make payments on a monthly basis and then submit two annual declarations with transaction details.