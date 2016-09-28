Italy VAT on online house sharing services
- Sep 28, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Italian government has confirmed that online markets for short-term house rentals are liable to charge VAT on their booking and brokering services.
The VAT liability covers non-resident intermediaries operating in Italy, and now obliges them to Italian VAT register and make monthly payments of VAT collected on B2C transactions. B2B transactions may be simplified under the reverse charge mechanism – meaning no VAT being charged by the non-resident service supplier.
Need a fiscal representative in Italy?
Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?
Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses