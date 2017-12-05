Latvia cuts VAT registration threshold
- Dec 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Latvia is to introduce a number of changes to its VAT compliance regime from 1 January 2018. These include:
- Introducing the domestic reverse charge, to combat VAT fraud, on constructions services, precious metals, certain consumer electronic appliances and sales of games consoles
- Reduction in the annual VAT registration threshold from €50,000 to €40,000
Need help with your Latvian VAT compliance?
Researching Latvian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara