Learn about Global VAT automation from industry experts

Join Avalara in a series of webinars with fantastic industry guest speakers aimed at helping you understand and improve your VAT processes. Hear from Chris Downing, KPMG, discussing the value of benchmarking VAT processes, Kinga Kalinko, HP, on tax automation and vendor selection, and Nick Castellina, Aberdeen Group, on international compliance in an ever-changing tax landscape. As part of this series of webinars there will be a 10 minute Q&A session which will feature Professor Patrick Wille, renowned VAT educator, expert and author to answer your VAT questions.

Aberdeen Group analysis: Using dedicated software to reduce costs and ensure compliance

Guest speaker: Nick Castellina, Research Director, Business Planning & Execution at Aberdeen Group During this webinar you will hear from Nick Castellina, Research Director, Business Planning & Execution at the Aberdeen Group. Nick will discuss the Aberdeen Group’s latest report on VAT, and how businesses face many difficulties simply due to the nature of having to manage domestic and international compliance in an ever-changing tax landscape. In this webinar you will learn: How leading businesses manage their VAT

Results and statistic from The Aberdeen Group’s research into VAT Automation

The key businesses of benefits of VAT Automation Watch now

Where are you? Benchmarking your VAT processes to international best-in-class

Guest speaker: Chris Downing, Indirect Tax Partner, VAT Process & Technology at KPMG Chris Downing, Indirect Tax Partner, VAT Process & Technology at KPMG discusses the value of benchmarking VAT processes to international best-in-class in order to attain the highest levels of efficiency in tax automation. Chris will explore how moving into new markets can be challenging, driving additional complexities in indirect tax, but that technology can be used better to get more for the same cost, particularly in terms of managing compliance in today’s digital data-driven world. Downing provides insights into the key components of an effective VAT compliance process, not just in terms of process and technology, but also in the area that keep most tax managers awake at night: people. During this webinar you will learn: Where automation struggles in multinationals’ VAT environments

EU VAT harmonisation and how it will impact automation

Role of data warehouses

Future knowledge automation Watch now

Getting what you need, not what you think you need with VAT automation; selecting the right solution