Luxembourg raises VAT registration threshold 2020

  • Dec 3, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Luxembourg is proposing to raise its Value Added Tax registration threshold from €30,000 to €35,000 from 1 January 2020.

This requires permission from the European Commission to deviate from the EU VAT Directive limits. The EC has already backed the Luxembourg change.

The new threshold only applies to Luxembourg-resident businesses. Foreign companies would still be required to register, if applicable, on their first sale. The exemption is businesses selling on a B2C distance selling basis, and may take advantage of the distance selling thresholds.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
