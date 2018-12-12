Spain Canary Island VAT cut to 6.5% 2019
- Dec 12, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Canary Island government has proposed that it reduces its VAT rate from 7% to 6.5% from 1 January 2019. It has also put forward the following zero-rating reclassifications for supplies currently at the 3% reduced rate:
- Domestic electricity supplies
- Social health care
The Canary Islands is an autonomous community of Spain and is not part of the EU VAT regime. It maintains its own VAT system, which largely mirrors that of Spain.
