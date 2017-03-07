UK raises VAT registration threshold
- Mar 7, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Today, the UK Chancellor announced in the Spring Budget that the annual VAT registration threshold will rise from £83,000 to £85,000. The deregistration threshold will also be increased from £81,000 to £83.000.
The new threshold will apply from 1 April 2017.
The threshold only applies to UK resident businesses. Non-resident businesses, face a nil VAT registration threshold. The exception to this rule is EU businesses selling B2C goods over the internet or similar. They can take advantage of the distance selling thresholds of their EU country.
