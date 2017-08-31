VAT Reporting update 17.8.1
- Aug 31, 2017 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a scheduled maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of August. In this release, we have provided updates to SII, enhancements and included several corrections of issues reported by customers.
Main changes in reports
Italy:
- VAT Book - In this release we have implemented the Decree 193 report in the required XML format.
- We have added the new layout of return TR in PDF format, valid as of April 2017.
- Spain: ID 2657 for Spain updated
- Germany: ERiC Elster software (for German XML Return transmission) has been upgraded to version 25.8.2.0
- Switzerland: We have updated ID 102. In the past, it was set to unchecked resulting in no reporting. We now changed to combinations 0/0 which is also resulting in no reporting. Therefore, no action is required by user. This is an official confirmation.
- United Kingdom: We have now updated the ID's 2070 and 2008 for reporting in the UK. In the past, they were set to not yet checked resulting in no reporting in the VAT return. We have now changed the combinations to 0/0 which also results in no reporting. So therefore, there is no change/update needed by the user. This is an official confirmation.
- Poland: In the VAT Return in XML format, we have added VAT-ZZ in case you are applying for a VAT refund.
- Czech Republic: In the VAT return, we have added a UF for the return type and the possibility to add a comment to the return. This change means that you must manually select the type of return again, while in the past we linked it with the filter (i.e. correction, normal etc.) However, we could not support a correction within or after the official due date; therefore, we had to take out the link and make it manual again.
